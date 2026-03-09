Advertisement
California

Wrong kind of fuel: Nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid meth seized in big rig fuel tank at Otay Mesa

A fuel tank with white crystalline substance on the outside.
White crystalline substance across a fuel tank where Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 944 pounds of concealed liquid methamphetamine.
(U.S. Justice Department)
By Cierra Morgan
  • Customs officers at Otay Mesa discovered nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in a commercial truck’s fuel tank during Monday’s inspection.
  • The driver, a 26-year-old Tijuana resident, was arrested and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted of drug importation.

The truck’s tank was full but it wasn’t with fuel.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Import Cargo Facility discovered nearly 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine stuffed inside a commercial tractor-trailer’s fuel tank last week after spotting a white, crystalline substance on top of the tank during inspection, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

A follow-up search uncovered 29 buckets of liquid concealed inside the passenger-side fuel tank, totaling approximately 428.60 kilograms, or 944.90 pounds. A sample from the fuel tank tested positive for methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

The driver, Oscar Alonzo Cesena Camacho, 26, a Mexican citizen from Tijuana traveling on a business visa, was arrested and charged with importation of a controlled substance under federal law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, up to life, and a fine of up to $10 million if convicted.

Cesena Camacho appeared in court March 3 before Magistrate Judge Jill L. Burkhardt, who ordered him held without bail citing flight risk. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17 and arraignment for March 26, court records show.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are leading the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

