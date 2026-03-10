Dozens of missing, abused and trafficked minors rescued in and around Southern California

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dozens of missing minors — some as young as 14 and some of whom had been sexually assaulted or trafficked — have been located and rescued in Southern California and nearby states, authorities say.

State leaders are celebrating the four-day operation to combat human trafficking in Southern California that led to the rescue as well as the arrests of seven people. Dubbed Operation Safe Return, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies fanned out across the Greater Los Angeles area and nearby states including Arizona and Nevada in search of missing children.

During the operation, which took place from March 2 to 6, more than 50 children ages 14 to 17 were identified as missing. At least 37 were recovered while 13 other cases remain open, authorities said

At least seven people were taken into custody. Investigators said the names of the arrested would not be provided amid ongoing investigations.

The operation was led by the U.S. Marshal Service and the Riverside County sheriff’s anti-human-trafficking task force with assistance from other law enforcement agencies. Victim advocacy and community safety groups also assisted.

“Each child received victim advocacy services, medical support when necessary, and follow-up resources prior to being reunited with a legal guardian,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement. “Unfortunately, some of these children were identified as victims of various crimes, ranging from child sex trafficking to sexual assault.”

Riverside sheriff’s officials said around 5,000 to 6,000 children run away or go missing each year in Riverside County, with a majority returning home shortly after leaving. Others, like some of those who were rescued, may fall victim to crime.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta celebrated the operation in a written statement.

“We will never stop fighting to protect California children and bring them home,” Bonta wrote. “Through close collaboration between state and federal authorities, we were able to identify, locate, and safely recover 37 vulnerable children while holding those responsible for their exploitation accountable.”

“Every child deserves to be safe, protected, and given the chance to live their life free from exploitation,” Newsom said. “California will continue to stand with victims and survivors, protect our most vulnerable, and do everything in our power to bring every child home safely.”