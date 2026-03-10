It’s not a superbloom but California’s desert wildflowers are putting on a show: Where to see them

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

California’s deserts are bursting with color this spring as strong wildflower displays sprout across the fields of Southern California.

Death Valley National Park is treating visitors to what rangers are calling the most outstanding bloom year in a decade — the best since the 2016 “superbloom” — according to National Park Service reports . Recent rainfall and mild winter temperatures have triggered dormant seeds to sprout, creating a fleeting spectacle of desert color.

The director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden, botanist Naomi Fraga, said a superbloom is typically classified as a regional phenomenon where you see fields of wildflowers stretching across hundreds of thousands of acres.

Advertisement

By that measure, this year’s bloom falls short, but experts say what’s on display across SoCal’s deserts is still well worth the drive.

“Displays are concentrated right now in certain areas like Death Valley, rather than across the entire SoCal desert landscape,” Fraga said. “But what we’re seeing this year is still extraordinary.”

Low-elevation flowers are blooming throughout the park and will likely persist until mid to late March, depending on the weather. Higher elevations will likely have blooms from April to June, according to the National Park Service.

“The last major wildflower bloom in Death Valley occurred in 2016,” Fraga said. “Between 2016 and 2026, the region experienced several years of extreme drought, particularly during the early 2020s.”

During dry years, no wildflowers appear above ground, but the seeds remain dormant until rain stimulates germination. SoCal’s rainfall in January set the conditions for a bloom in the region. However, recent warmer temperatures this winter and extreme wind events have beaten down the wildflowers and signaled that summer is approaching, which can deplete the bloom, according to Fraga.

The botanist recently visited the park and witnessed the many wildflowers in bloom, though in some places they were already beginning to go to seed.

Advertisement

“Conditions can change quickly, and the bloom may end soon,” she said.

Jennette Jurado from Death Valley’s Public Information Team echoed that warning, noting that strong winds and hot temperatures over the weekend had probably contributed to a floral decline. Several hillsides along Badwater Road still have good blooms, but many areas of the park are now past peak, she said.

Elsewhere in Southern California, desert parks are seeing robust but smaller-scale blooms. At the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, visitors can find large patches of California poppies, goldfields and other wildflowers, according to state park interpreter Lori Wear.

“We’re not seeing those dramatic swaths of orange and purple that cover entire hillsides during a superbloom,” Wear said.

Wear reiterated that, although SoCal had an increase in rainfall throughout the winter, one thing that often signals a superbloom is snowfall in January, which the region did not see this winter .

She explained that, as long as temperatures stay mild, the flowers will continue to bloom, but a hot spell in the 90-degree range can shut the bloom down quickly. Along the Interstate 5 corridor near the Grapevine, early California poppies are already appearing, even though a full bloom usually does not arrive until late April or early May.

Across the region, blooms can end quickly. Spring windstorms, heat and dry air can accelerate the plants’ life cycle or prevent new flowers from developing. Fraga said that predicting the next big bloom was nearly impossible, as it all comes down to future weather.

Advertisement

Where you are most likely to see blooms

Death Valley National Park

Several hillsides along Badwater Road are still seeing good blooms, though many areas are now past peak. Desert gold and brown-eyed primrose are appearing near Ashford Mill, along with sand verbena and five spot. Along Highway 190 between Stovepipe Wells and Furnace Creek, look for gravel ghost, phacelia, and Mojave desert star.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Lower canyons are past peak but still have some color. Upper canyons and higher elevations are blooming through March. Chupa rosa and brittlebush are flowering along the grade and in canyons.

Red Rock Canyon State Park

Early coreopsis are appearing near the western entrance. A guided wildflower hike is planned for Saturday in the Red Cliffs and Hagen Canyon areas.

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Scattered poppies and wildflowers are blooming throughout the reserve, though some are already going to seed. Visit before the end of March.

Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park

An unusually early bloom of Joshua trees and Dorr’s sage is underway, with more flowers expected later in March.

Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area

Upper canyons and higher elevations are blooming through March. Chupa rosa and brittlebush are flowering along the grade and in canyons.

Advertisement

Carrizo Plain National Monument

Wildflowers are continuing to bloom across the monument following early winter rains, with displays currently concentrated on the Temblor Range. Visitors can expect yellows and splashes of orange, with more flowers sprouting every day.