California

Four Disneyland employees hospitalized in hazmat situation at theme park

A statue of Walt Disney
A statue of Walt Disney stands watch over Buena Vista Street at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, 2012.
(Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Four Disneyland employees were hospitalized Tuesday after an odor in a backstage area in Tomorrowland caused them to become dizzy and short of breath.

Anaheim fire officials responded to the theme park at 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an unknown smell in the backstage area near Star Tours, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter.

The cast members were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No park guests were affected, Sutter said.

It is not clear what caused the odor, but officials said there is maintenance happening in that area of the park. Disneyland did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

