Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot fiancee 9 times, prosecutors say

Dec. 2020 photo of the exterior of the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana, where Aimee Alexis Hidalgo was assigned before being placed on administrative leave.

Six months after fatally shooting her fiancee in their Tustin apartment, an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy has turned herself in and been charged with her lover’s killing, the Orange County District Attorney’s office announced.

On Monday, Aimee Alexis Hidalgo, 28, of Tustin, turned herself in after she was charged with voluntary manslaughter and an enhancement of personal use of a firearm for killing sheriff’s deputy Brittany Shaw last August, according to a Orange County District Attorney’s Office news release.

If convicted, Hildalgo faces a maximum of 21 years in state prison, according to the release.

Hidalgo has worked as a sheriff’s deputy in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department since 2021 and is on administrative leave, officials said.

On August 8, 2025, Ring camera footage showed Shaw, 35, leaving the couple’s apartment to walk her dog around 5:10 a.m. and returning around 5:20 a.m.

Hidalgo allegedly shot Shaw nine times after she returned to the apartment, including in the torso, right arm and in the head, according to the release. The gunshots were in “close intermediate range” and were less than eight inches from Shaw’s head.

Hidalgo called 911 and gave Shaw CPR but Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“Human life is our most precious gift, and to lose the gift of life in your own home at the hands of someone you were engaged to is an indescribable tragedy,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the news release. “The badge is not a shield from prosecution; rather it is a symbol of the oath a sworn officer takes to uphold the law, on and off duty. When that oath is broken, the law applies equally to those with and without a badge and our duty to pursue justice for Brittany and all of those who loved her will be pursued in a court of law.”