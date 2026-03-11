Advertisement
California could be attacked by drones because of Iran war, memo warns. Officials downplay threat

Rocket trails are seen in a nighttime sky
Rocket trails are seen in the sky over Israel.
(Jack Guez / AFP/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton and Salvador Hernandez
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Law enforcement agencies across California were recently warned that the Iran war could lead to a surprise drone attack in the Golden State, but sources told The Times on Wednesday there’s no credible intelligence to support it.

In a memo sent to agencies that are part of a federal Joint Terrorism Task Force, the government said, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

A source with knowledge of the memo who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said the warning was issued based on intelligence received by the U.S. Coast Guard. Law enforcement sources experienced in intelligence said such alerts are cautionary in nature.

The source is experienced in counter-terrorism and said “that it’s not been deemed credible at this time.”

The sources stressed the warning was cautionary and there was no indication Iran was planning an attack or that it could successfully launch one.

But the warning played into security strategies local and national authorities enacted after the war began.

Officials with the FBI declined to comment when reached by The Times on Wednesday. The memo was first reported by ABC News.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

