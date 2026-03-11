Dangerous heat will scorch Los Angeles this week, here’s how long it will last

The sun sets as a hiker makes their way through Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles. A heat wave is hitting the Southland with well above normal temperatures into next week.

A potentially dangerous, record-setting heat wave is forecast to scorch Southern California Thursday and Friday, with triple-digit highs possible in many spots across the region.

Temperatures will be up to 30 degrees higher than typical for mid-March, when the mercury usually tops out in the upper 60s to mid-70s for much of the L.A. area.

In an urgent message, the National Weather Service warned that the spike in temperatures will bring a “HIGH RISK” for heat illness for most populations and urged Southland residents to plan accordingly. It will be most dangerous for residents most vulnerable to heat, including the elderly, the very young, those without air conditioning and those who work outside.

“ADJUST PLANS NOW to limit strenuous outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.,” the weather service warned.

A widespread heat advisory has been issued for much of Southern California Thursday and Friday, with highs expected in the 90s and up to 100 across the Los Angeles and Ventura County valleys and even along the typically cooler coast.

Temperatures will begin to rise Wednesday, but Thursday will see a major spike, with temperatures climbing into the 90s by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Wednesday morning forecast. It will remain unusually hot on Friday during the day.

The forecast shows a slight cool-down Saturday, but temperatures will still be about 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

Los Angeles County officials are urging people to take precautions and look out for their neighbors — especially those more vulnerable to heat.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer, said in a statement. “If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

County and city officials will be operating cooling centers during the heat wave and urged residents who don’t have air conditioning to take advantage of these centers, as well as splash pads, community pools and public libraries. Residents can find a location online or call 211.