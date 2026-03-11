Advertisement
‘Doomsday plane’ performs exercises in Fresno, stoking fears as war escalates

An airplane in the sky.
A U.S. Air Force E-4B assigned to the 595th Command & Control Group, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., flies on a training sortie over the Midwest on May, 15, 2024.
(Tech. Sgt. Codie Trimble/8th Air Force)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
  • Concern and speculation were sparked in California when two so-called Doomsday Planes were spotted in the state over the last two months.
  • Authorities said the planes were in the state for routine matters that had no connection to the war in Iran.

Two months after a so-called Doomsday Plane caused a stir by landing at Los Angeles International Airport, a similar plane sparked fear and speculation when it was spotted performing exercises at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Sunday.

Both massive aircraft can act as the president’s emergency operations hub in times of national security threats, such as a nuclear war.

Aviation enthusiasts spotted the latest plane and took to Reddit to discuss its maneuverings. The overwhelming consensus was that such operations are relatively normal, but that the current state of world affairs — U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with retaliatory strikes from Iran on Middle East neighbors — added some anxiety to an otherwise benign spotting.

The plane “provides survivable, reliable and endurable airborne Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) for the president, secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command,” per the U.S. Navy. It is 150 feet long, was deployed in 1998 and cost $141.7 million. And it can launch intercontinental ballistic missiles bearing nuclear warheads, if needed.

The plane at LAX was the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch and carried Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Southern California as part of his monthlong “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, while the plane near Fresno was a Boeing E-6B Mercury apparently performing landing exercises.

“It is common for aircraft to conduct touch-and-go operations at Fresno Yosemite International Airport,” said Vikkie Calderon, a spokesperson for the airport. “In addition to serving as a public-use airport, Fresno’s geographical location, runway capabilities, and Instrument Landing Systems make it an optimal choice for a wide range of aircraft operations.”

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

