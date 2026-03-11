Missing L.A. County girl found in North Carolina living under a different name

A poster image from Missing People in America shows an image of a child at the age of 5-years-old.

A 11-year-old girl reported missing in Los Angeles in 2020 was found safe in North Carolina living under a different name, according to authorities.

On July 1, 2020, Los Angeles County‘s Department of Children and Family Services contacted the Sheriff’s Department about a girl who disappeared from Duarte, according to a news release.

The department conducted an investigation about the child and believed that the child’s mother took her after she stopped communicating with DCFS personnel, according to the release.

On Mar. 6, detectives got information that the child could be in Washington County, North Carolina, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it found the girl enrolled at a local school under an alias.

The child was taken into protective custody and the investigation is ongoing.

“These are very rare occurrences to have such a positive outcome on such an old case as this, but it reminds us that through hard work, and dedication, and cooperation. Stories with positive outcomes like these can happen,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.