$1-million reward offered for California murder suspect, an FBI ‘Ten Most Wanted’ fugitive

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A $1-million reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in a 2019 fatal shooting in Sylmar, who also is considered one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives.

Omar Alexander Cardenas has been charged with the murder of Jabali Dumas in a barbershop on Aug. 15, 2019. Investigators believe Cardenas fired several rounds from a handgun, hitting Dumas in the head.

Surveillance video posted on the FBI’s website shows Cardenas outside the shop before and after the deadly shooting. A search warrant at his house led police to recover the car used in the shooting, as well as other evidence linking Cardenas to the crime, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

Authorities believe Cardenas fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting to avoid arrest.

This undated photo released by the FBI shows Omar Alexander Cardenas, who is accused of killing a man in a Sylmar barbershop in 2019. (FBI / Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Police Department sought an arrest warrant for Cardenas in April 2020, and he was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list in July 2022.

“LAPD detectives have continued to work this case, along with the FBI Fugitive Task Force,” McDonnell said. “Someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts and we’re encouraging anyone with information to please come forward.”

The FBI initially offered a $100,000 reward for Cardenas. In 2022, the reward was increased to $250,000.

Advertisement

McDonnell said the hope is that increasing the reward once again, to $1 million, would be a “critical step” toward bringing him into custody.

Investigators believe Dumas knew Cardenas, said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

Cardenas was the 528th suspect added to the bureau’s “Most Wanted” list, Davis said.

The suspect was described by the FBI as being about 5 feet 7 and weighing between 240 and 300 pounds. He has dark brown hair.

“Mexico is not safe for you, Mr. Cardenas,” Davis said.