$1-million reward offered for California murder suspect, an FBI ‘Ten Most Wanted’ fugitive
- Authorities have increased the reward to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas, suspected in a 2019 Sylmar barbershop shooting.
- Cardenas is on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list and believed to have fled to Mexico after the shooting that killed Jabali Dumas.
- The LAPD and the FBI Fugitive Task Force continue working the case, with investigators hoping the massive reward increase will finally bring Cardenas to justice.
A $1-million reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in a 2019 fatal shooting in Sylmar, who also is considered one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives.
Omar Alexander Cardenas has been charged with the murder of Jabali Dumas in a barbershop on Aug. 15, 2019. Investigators believe Cardenas fired several rounds from a handgun, hitting Dumas in the head.
Surveillance video posted on the FBI’s website shows Cardenas outside the shop before and after the deadly shooting. A search warrant at his house led police to recover the car used in the shooting, as well as other evidence linking Cardenas to the crime, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference Tuesday.
Authorities believe Cardenas fled to Mexico shortly after the shooting to avoid arrest.
The Los Angeles Police Department sought an arrest warrant for Cardenas in April 2020, and he was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list in July 2022.
“LAPD detectives have continued to work this case, along with the FBI Fugitive Task Force,” McDonnell said. “Someone knows Omar Cardenas’ whereabouts and we’re encouraging anyone with information to please come forward.”
The FBI initially offered a $100,000 reward for Cardenas. In 2022, the reward was increased to $250,000.
McDonnell said the hope is that increasing the reward once again, to $1 million, would be a “critical step” toward bringing him into custody.
Investigators believe Dumas knew Cardenas, said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.
Cardenas was the 528th suspect added to the bureau’s “Most Wanted” list, Davis said.
The suspect was described by the FBI as being about 5 feet 7 and weighing between 240 and 300 pounds. He has dark brown hair.
“Mexico is not safe for you, Mr. Cardenas,” Davis said.