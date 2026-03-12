2 people found dead outside Riverside County courthouse

A street outside the Riverside County Courthouse was the scene of a possible stabbing around 2 a.m. Thursday, police say. Detectives remained at the scene investigating.

Two people were found dead near a Riverside County courthouse in the early hours of Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests or share information about a possible motive.

Officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a report of a possible stabbing and person down in the area of Main and 12th streets in downtown Riverside just after 2 a.m., according to department spokesperson Det. Steven Espinosa.

Paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department also responded and pronounced two people dead at the scene. At this time it is unknown what occurred, and no one is in custody, Espinosa said.

Detectives from the department’s Robbery Homicide Division remained at the scene conducting an investigation Thursday afternoon. The identity of the victims has not been released.

Helicopter footage captured by KTLA News showed investigators working under blue canopies and marking the areas on the sidewalk where the victims were found. The area of 12th Street near Main and Orange streets remained closed as officers continued their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.