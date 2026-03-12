Prosecutors charge woman accused of killing child in a second, earlier death of her newborn

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An Oxnard woman is facing a second murder charge after investigators said they linked her to the 2015 death of her newborn child.

Marisol Flores, 30, was charged with murder and assault on a child causing death in connection with the death of her 25-day-old baby in 2015, according to a news release from the Ventura County District Atty.’s office.

The amended complaint was filed in Ventura County Superior Court, according to the release.

Flores was previously charged with the Feb. 8 death of her newborn baby at a homeless encampment along West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reopened a previous investigation into the November 2015 death of her other baby and, according to authorities, evidence shows she was allegedly responsible for death of that child as well.

Flores has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of assault on a child causing death, according to the release.

She also faces special enhancements, which can add to a prison sentence upon conviction, for allegedly using a deadly weapon, killing more than one victim and targeting the vulnerable.

Flores’ defense attorney, according to authorities, said that there was doubt whether she was competent to stand trial. A psychologist has been appointed by the court to evaluate her and all criminal proceedings have been suspended in the meantime.

A competency hearing is scheduled for March 26.