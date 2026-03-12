Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: California’s wildflower blooms are back, a major heat wave slams SoCal and more big stories
California

Man posing as rideshare driver sexually assaults intoxicated passenger in Orange County, police say

Exterior of the Costa Mesa Police Department.
(Sara Cardine / Times Community News)
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A man who works as a rideshare driver lured a woman into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her in Newport Beach before abandoning her elsewhere, authorities said.

On Feb. 27, Costa Mesa police officers responded to a hospital about a sexual assault in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard, according to a police department news release.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Ontario resident Felipe Rico-Ceballos, who officials said does work as a rideshare driver but was only posing as one during the assault. Authorities say he told the intoxicated victim that he could help her get home, police said. Rico-Ceballos allegedly drove the woman to another location and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a third location.

On Mar. 5, police arrested Rico-Ceballos on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping, according to the release.

Investigators are now trying to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Costa Mesa police Det. Peralta at (714) 754-5039 or Sergeant Jacobi at (714) 754-5352.

Summer Lin

