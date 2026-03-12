Major heat wave slams SoCal. Record-breaking temperatures expected across Los Angeles

At Magic Johnson Park in Los Angeles, an umbrella provides a little extra relief for visitors as temperatures were on the rise Wednesday.

A major heat wave kicked off in the Southland on Thursday with temperatures predicted to soar 25 degrees above normal, smashing records across Los Angeles and bringing a high risk of heat-related illness.

A heat advisory is in place from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday along a stretch of coastal Southern California from San Diego County to San Luis Obispo County, with forecasters warning of widespread temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees.

The unseasonable heat will linger into Friday, weaken slightly over the weekend and then dial up to scalding again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Given the unprecedented length and magnitude of this extreme heat wave, heat stress will be increasing each day, especially in areas that aren’t used to the heat, like the coastal areas, where people may not have methods to cool off their homes,” the weather service warned Wednesday. “Try to complete outdoor activities early in the day or in the evening, and don’t leave people or pets in cars.”

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will generally be 15 to 25 degrees above normal across the Los Angeles region, where more than a dozen records are expected to be tied or broken, according to the weather service.

(National Weather Service)

Forecasters are expecting 95-degree heat in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Burbank, surpassing single-day temperature records of 92, 93 and 93 degrees, respectively, set in 2007.

A lack of meaningful onshore wind flow means the heat will persist for several days — and that people will not be able to find much relief from toasty temperatures along the coastline.

Indeed, Long Beach is expected to hit 94 degrees Thursday afternoon, likely breaking the 92-degree record for the day set in 2007. Temperatures at the Santa Monica Pier are expected to reach 85 degrees Thursday, notably higher than the 78-degree record on March 12, 2015.

Though people may be eager to jump in the ocean in the coming days, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday telling people to avoid the water at several beaches due to high bacteria levels.

Affected areas include the Santa Monica Pier; Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey; near the creek and the Pulga Canyon storm train at Will Rogers State Beach; near the restrooms at Leo Carrillo State Beach; near the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach; and near the Castlerock storm drain at Topanga County Beach.

Public Health officials are also warning people to seek medical help for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion or passing out.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer, said in a statement. “Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions.”

Temperatures will cool slightly along the coastline on Friday but remain high inland, and most areas of Los Angeles can expect temperatures in the 80s to mid-90s. Weak onshore flows will then return Saturday, which combined with a weakening high pressure system are expected to bring five to 10 degrees of cooling to the coasts and valleys but little change across interior sections, according to the weather service.

A fresh round of very hot conditions will then sweep into Southern California next week, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the weather service anticipates issuing additional heat advisories and seeing even more records broken. Once again, temperatures are expected to be at least 15 to 25 degrees above normal, with warm overnight lows.

This second sizzling week may even put monthly temperature records in jeopardy, according to the weather service.

The persistent heat will dry out vegetation and increase the chance of fires in grass-dominated areas that greened up after the plentiful rains this winter. Fortunately, the hot spell will not come with a widespread risk of fire weather thanks to the record-breaking soaking the Southland endured over the holiday season and the lack of significant winds.

However, if similar warm, dry periods continue throughout the summer with no more rainfall, it could set the stage for an active fire season come fall, according to the weather service.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.