Burglary probe uncovers $6 million in stolen luxury goods, including Hermes bags, Rolex watches

An investigation into a home burglary in El Segundo led to police uncovering a theft ring and recovering more than $6 million in stolen luxury goods including handbags and watches in Riverside County, authorities said.

On Jan. 10, the El Segundo Police Department responded to a home burglary near California Street and East Sycamore Avenue, according to a police department news release. A man broke into the victim’s home and stole more than $600,000 worth of property, including designer handbags and jewelry.

After weeks of investigating, including working with San Diego and Glendale police, authorities executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home in Temecula on Feb. 25 and found the victim’s property and a whole lot more, police said.

Investigators also found stolen goods exceeding $6 million, including more than 100 designer handbags from Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. They also found 22 high-end timepieces from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex, as well as 20 firearms, gold coins, jewelry and more than $800,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Detectives believe the suspect was involved in an organized residential burglary ring and are seeking additional victims across Los Angeles and San Diego counties. Police said the suspect was booked on suspicion of residential burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property, among other counts. The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Michael Keltner at 310-524-2263 or mkeltner@elsegundo.org.