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Trump administration orders restart of oil drilling along California coast amid Iran war

Sable Offshore Corp.’s Harmony oil platform off the coast of Refugio State Beach.
(Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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President Trump is asserting executive authority to demand the controversial resumption of offshore oil drilling along California’s coastline as gas prices soar amid the ongoing war with Iran.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order giving the Department of Energy the ability to use a Cold War-era law known as the Defense Production Act to accelerate oil and gas development. Energy Secretary Chris Wright quickly responded with an order directing Sable Offshore Corp. to restore operations of the Santa Ynez Unit and Santa Ynez Pipeline System along the Santa Barbara County coast.

“Today’s order will strengthen America’s oil supply and restore a pipeline system vital to our national security and defense, ensuring that West Coast military installations have the reliable energy critical to military readiness,” Wright said in a statement.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the action as “an attempt to illegally restart a pipeline whose operators are facing criminal charges and prohibited by multiple court orders from restarting.” He pledged legal action against the move.

“Donald Trump started a war, admitted it would spike gas prices nationwide, and told Americans it was a small price to pay,” Newsom said. “Now he’s using this crisis of his own making to attempt what he’s wanted to do for years: open California’s coast for his oil industry friends so they can poison our beaches.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 12, 2026 - Ivan Dorador, 38, finishes pumping $60.00 worth of gas at a Chevron gas station along Mission Road in Lincoln Heights in Los Angeles on March 12, 2026. "I thought it was going to go down after Venezuela," Dorador said referring to gas prices after the U.S. invasion of the country. "I guess all that money went to the war," he concluded. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles)

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The sharp rise in gas and diesel prices due to the Iran war is quickly rippling through the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Friday’s announcements seek to make good on previous threats from the Trump administration to force the resumption of offshore oil drilling in California. They also follow years of effort from Houston-based Sable Offshore Corp. to revive dormant oil infrastructure along the Santa Barbara County coast.

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Environmental organizations, local residents and state political leaders have strongly opposed such resumption, citing potential dangers to ocean health. Sable has faced particular backlash over its efforts to restart a pipeline that ruptured in 2015, causing one of the biggest oil spills in state history.

Talia Nimmer, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, decried Trump’s executive action as a “revolting power grab by an extremist president.”

“Trump is misusing this Cold War-era law just to help a Texas oil company skirt vital state laws that protect our coastline, and Californians will pay the price,” Nimmer said in a statement. “Mandating a restart of these defective oil pipelines won’t curb high gas prices, but it will put coastal wildlife at huge risk of another oil spill.”

Goleta, CA - January 12: Sable Offshore Corp Las Flores Canyon Plant on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 in Goleta, CA. Surfers at Refugio State Beach with Sable Offshore Corp's Platform Hondo approximately 5.5 miles offshore in federal waters. Sable acquired three platforms, an onshore processing facility, and a 125-mile pipeline from ExxonMobil in 2024. Sable Offshore Corp Las Flores Canyon Cogeneration & Processing Facility is located in a canyon just North of Highway 101 between El Capitan and Refugio State Beaches. Sable Offshore Corp. is a Houston-based independent company focused on developing the Santa Ynez Unit of three oil platforms in federal waters offshore of the Gaviota Coast in California. Sable pipelines run from the offshore oil platforms Heritage, Harmony and Hondo off Santa Barbara County's Gaviota Coast in federal waters, to the onshore fully integrated oil and gas processing facilities in Las Flores Canyon, then north and inland into Kern County. (Al Seib / For the Los Angeles Times)

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The Defense Production Act provides the president broad authorities to influence domestic industry in the interest of national defense or emergencies.

Sable’s Santa Barbara County facilities could produce around 50,000 barrels of oil per day, replacing nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude each month, according to the Department of Energy. Still, this represents a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated 20 million barrels a day currently held up by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to ongoing American and Israeli attacks.

Two weeks into the Iran War, crude oil has reached $100 a barrel, and the average price of gas in the California has topped $5.40 a gallon, according to AAA.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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