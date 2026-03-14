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Woman walking in Monrovia is targeted by bear

A bear takes a stroll on Highland Place in Monrovia, in Feb. 2020.
A bear takes a stroll on Highland Place in Monrovia in February 2020.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
By Dakota Smith
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  • A woman walking her dog in Monrovia was swiped by a black bear on her knee in an unusual encounter Saturday morning, sustaining minor injuries.

An adult black bear swiped a woman with its claw on Saturday in Monrovia in what police described as an unusual incident.

A woman walking her dog on the 700 block of Oakglade Drive was approached by the bear at 9:20 a.m. It “kind of charged” the woman, said Lt. Kevin Oberon, before swiping the back of her knee. She was treated for non-life-threatening and non-serious injuries.

ARCADIA, CA- MARCH 25, 2020: A large bear was spotted along Canyon Road near the San Gabriel Foothills, in Arcadia. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Bear trouble in Sierra Madre: After the Eaton fire, home invasions rise sharply

A bear linked to a spate of home break-ins in Sierra Madre in June was euthanized amid what city officials say is an uptick in conflict with the hulking animals.

Police said the Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the incident.

California is home to roughly 60,000 black bears, the highest population estimate for anywhere in the contiguous U.S., but attacks are rare. In the areas surrounding the San Gabriel Mountains, bear sightings are especially frequent. A few months ago, one black bear was found living underneath a house in Altadena.

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Oberon said the incident marked the first time that he’d heard of a bear swiping a human in his 23 years at the police department.

Humans have moved deeper into wildlands where bears live, while the bruins have similarly expanded into areas where they once were absent or scarce.

Some experts contend the 2025 Eaton fire in nearby Altadena worsened the situation, driving bears whose habitat was charred into neighborhoods to seek food and water. Residents living near these communities are urged to ensure food and trash bins are not left out, as the animals are highly food-motivated.

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Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed reporting.

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Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

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