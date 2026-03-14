Woman walking in Monrovia is targeted by bear

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An adult black bear swiped a woman with its claw on Saturday in Monrovia in what police described as an unusual incident.

A woman walking her dog on the 700 block of Oakglade Drive was approached by the bear at 9:20 a.m. It “kind of charged” the woman, said Lt. Kevin Oberon, before swiping the back of her knee. She was treated for non-life-threatening and non-serious injuries.

Police said the Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the incident.

California is home to roughly 60,000 black bears, the highest population estimate for anywhere in the contiguous U.S., but attacks are rare. In the areas surrounding the San Gabriel Mountains, bear sightings are especially frequent. A few months ago, one black bear was found living underneath a house in Altadena.

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Oberon said the incident marked the first time that he’d heard of a bear swiping a human in his 23 years at the police department.

Humans have moved deeper into wildlands where bears live, while the bruins have similarly expanded into areas where they once were absent or scarce.

Some experts contend the 2025 Eaton fire in nearby Altadena worsened the situation, driving bears whose habitat was charred into neighborhoods to seek food and water. Residents living near these communities are urged to ensure food and trash bins are not left out, as the animals are highly food-motivated.

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Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed reporting.

