Teen injured in shooting at Dockweiler Beach

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Police on Sunday continued their search for a gunman in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy at Dockweiler State Beach the night before, in which the teen was wounded when an apparent gang fight erupted into gunfire, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after suffering a single gunshot wound, according to the spokesperson, Officer Norma Eisenman.

He told police he had been in the area of lifeguard tower 55 on the 11400 block of Vista Del Mar around 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a confrontation broke out near him and he heard a gunshot. Moments later, he realized he had been shot, according to Eisenman.

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The suspect, whose description was not available, fled in an unknown direction before officers arrived to the scene. No arrests had been made as of midday Sunday. Bystander footage livestreamed on the Citizen app showed police directing traffic away from the scene.

Footage from bystanders showed police had cordoned off the scene and were directing beachgoers and drivers away from the area.

Eisenman said that a preliminary investigation suggested the shooting stemmed from a gang dispute, but did not offer any further details.

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While violence has occasionally occurred at the beach, popular hangout near LAX known for large parties and bonfires, the surrounding area has historically had lower violent crime rates than other parts of the city.

The incident comes as gun violence continues to trend downward. According to the most recent LAPD statistics, there have been 51 fewer people shot citywide so far this year, a roughly 30% decline from the same time in 2023.