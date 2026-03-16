California Highway Patrol officer charged with murder over L.A. crash that killed four

A California Highway Patrol patch is shown on an officer’s sleeve in this file photo.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A former California Highway Patrol officer was charged with murder on Monday for his role in a chain-reaction crash that left four people dead on the 605 Freeway near Norwalk last Summer, authorities said.

Angelo Rodriguez, 24, allegedly slammed his patrol car into a Nissan Versa near the Rosecrans Avenue exit of the 605 Freeway South on July 20th, disabling the car, authorities have previously said. Rodriguez was driving at a speed of at least 130 miles per hour and was not responding to a call for service, according to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman.

Instead of rendering aid to the people he hit or turning on lights and sirens to warn other motorists of the accident scene, Rodriguez instead chose to move his damaged cruiser to the side of the road, Hochman said Monday.

Advertisement

Minutes later, a second car driving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour crashed into the Nissan, causing an explosion. The driver of that car, Iris Salmeron, was allegedly drunk and has also been charged with murder, Hochman said.

Julie Hamori, 23, Armand Del Campo, 24, Jordan Partridge and Samantha Skocilik all died at the scene.

“This horrible tragedy could have been prevented had this officer not been driving at ridiculously high speeds for no reason whatsoever,” Hochman said.

Advertisement

Salmeron had been drinking at a restaurant and a friends house, and sent a text message that night proclaiming she intended to get “f—-ed up,” Hochman said.

A criminal complaint had not been filed as of 10:45 a.m. on Monday, but Hochman said both defendants are expected to be arraigned in the Bellflower Courthouse on Tuesday. Rodriguez has been fired by CHP, Hochman said.

Information about defense attorneys for Rodriguez and Salmeron was not immediately available. A CHP spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions from The Times.

The four victims were driving home from a concert on the night of the wreck and several contacted their families after the initial crash, according to attorney Darren Aitken, who represents the families in a civil lawsuit against the CHP.

None of them were seriously injured after the first crash, according to Aitken, who said the victims were alive at the time Salmeron hit the Nissan and caused the fire. Hamori and Del Campo were engaged, said attorney Tom Feher.

“It’s incomprehensible,” Atiken said. “CHP officers know to secure scenes. They know the risk of drunk drivers on the freeway.”