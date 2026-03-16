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Shooting at Santa Monica Pier leaves two people wounded

The Santa Monica Pier
Two people were shot at Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night after a large fight broke out, according to authorities.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
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Gunfire during a large fight at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night sent people running, according to police and media reports.

Around 9 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the pier, according to a Police Department news release.

There were no details on what prompted the fight but authorities say two people were wounded after gunfire broke out during the incident.

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Witnesses told local news outlets that the shots sent people scattering as police rushed to the area. The pier was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the shooting.

The two people wounded were expected to survive, police said.

Both of the victims were adults.

The incident appeared to be isolated and related to two groups involved in the fight, according to NBC Los Angeles, citing police.

No other information was available about the shooters, including the number of people involved.

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Santa Monica police officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

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