Shooting at Santa Monica Pier leaves two people wounded

Two people were shot at Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night after a large fight broke out, according to authorities.

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Gunfire during a large fight at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday night sent people running, according to police and media reports.

Around 9 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the pier, according to a Police Department news release.

There were no details on what prompted the fight but authorities say two people were wounded after gunfire broke out during the incident.

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Witnesses told local news outlets that the shots sent people scattering as police rushed to the area. The pier was temporarily closed as authorities investigated the shooting.

The two people wounded were expected to survive, police said.

Both of the victims were adults.

The incident appeared to be isolated and related to two groups involved in the fight, according to NBC Los Angeles, citing police.

No other information was available about the shooters, including the number of people involved.

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Santa Monica police officials did not immediately respond to a request for more information.