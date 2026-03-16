SpaceX launch tonight: When to scan the sky

A Feb. 14 SpaceX launch is seen over the Perris Auto Speedway in Riverside County.

Residents of Southern California who see a mysterious streak in the nocturnal sky can chalk it up to another SpaceX launch.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is set to launch 25 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base to low-Earth orbit at 10:16 p.m. Monday, according to a post by the company.

The launch will stream live on SpaceX’s website and X account, starting five minutes before launch time.

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The booster involved has already flown 13 missions, and is expected to land on a ship in the Pacific Ocean. This launch will bring Starlink’s total number of satellites in space more than 10,000 for the first time, according to Space Flight Now.

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county residents may hear sonic booms during the launch, the company advised.