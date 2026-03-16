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SpaceX launch tonight: When to scan the sky

Patrons at Perris Auto Speedway view of the SpaceX Falcon 9 which was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
A Feb. 14 SpaceX launch is seen over the Perris Auto Speedway in Riverside County.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow

Residents of Southern California who see a mysterious streak in the nocturnal sky can chalk it up to another SpaceX launch.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 is set to launch 25 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base to low-Earth orbit at 10:16 p.m. Monday, according to a post by the company.

The launch will stream live on SpaceX’s website and X account, starting five minutes before launch time.

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The booster involved has already flown 13 missions, and is expected to land on a ship in the Pacific Ocean. This launch will bring Starlink’s total number of satellites in space more than 10,000 for the first time, according to Space Flight Now.

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura county residents may hear sonic booms during the launch, the company advised.

Huntington Beach, CA - March 18: The launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites is viewed from Huntington Beach at dusk after taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday, March 18, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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Sonic booms are rattling the Southland coast, and more are coming: ‘My dog freaks out’

Space Force officials have admitted that sonic booms from Vandenberg affect over 100 miles of California coast, just as SpaceX aims to ramp up launches.

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Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

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