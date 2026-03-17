SoCal school psychologist thought he was meeting a 13-year-old, authorities say. It was a sting

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A Riverside County school psychologist thought he had arranged a meeting with a 13-year-old, authorities say, but he walked into a sting operation. He now faces three charges related to child sex crimes.

Paul Ryan Coleman, 46, of Yucaipa was arrested Tuesday following a three-month investigation by county authorities.

Paul Ryan Coleman was arrested on suspicion of attempted child molestation, officials say. (Riverside County district attorney’s office)

Coleman, a licensed school psychologist at the Nuview Union School District, planned to meet up with someone he believed was a 13-year-old child but who was actually an undercover investigator, the county district attorney’s office said in a statement . He had exchanged hundreds of sexually explicit messages with this individual, authorities said.

The school district informed parents this week that Coleman resigned after the district learned about the charges.

“We were shocked and disturbed by the news of the charges,” the district said in a written statement. “Once we received information about the charges, we immediately placed Mr. Coleman on administrative leave.”

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Some members of a Nuevo Community Facebook group expressed concern that parents were not informed until a month after the school became aware of the situation.

“Wow so this happened back on Feb 24th and parents are barely being notified,” said one user. “Hopefully parents talk to their children to see if [he] tried anything while he was supposedly helping kids in our district.”

In the message sent to parents, the school claims “no district students are believed to be involved in the incidents that led to the charges.”

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Nuview Union School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coleman faces one count of attempted child molestation, one count of arranging to meet a minor for sex, and one count of attempting to meet with a minor for sexual gratification.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next court hearing is March 26.

Anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact Edwin Tapia, Riverside County district attorney senior investigator, at edwintapia@rivcoda.org.