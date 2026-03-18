Hundreds of Edison customers, courthouse lose power during scorching SoCal heat wave

The Airport Courthouse on La Cienega Boulevard was closed Wednesday because of a regional power outage.

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A power outage has knocked out power to hundreds of Southern California Edison customers, including the Los Angeles County airport courthouse where cases were scheduled to be heard on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is affecting 447 homes and businesses, Southern California Edison spokesperson David Eisenhaur said in an email.

The outage began at 6 a.m. and affects a small area near the southeast corner of Los Angeles International Airport and power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., he said.

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All “imperative matters” scheduled for Wednesday at the courthouse will be moved to neighboring courthouses, including felony and misdemeanor arraignments, which will take place in the Torrance courthouse, the Los Angeles County Superior Court said in a statement. Everything else has been continued, the court said.

The outage comes as Southern California broils under a multi-day heat wave that’s sent temperatures climbing into the 80s and 90s across the Southland. A heat advisory is in effect for coastal L.A. through Friday.