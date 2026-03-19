Huntington Beach man with terminal cancer sees daughter graduate in special early ceremony
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Bill Kerwin does not know exactly how much longer he has to live.
What he does know, and what everyone else who attended can attest to, is that a special early graduation ceremony for his daughter Abbi on Monday night just felt so alive.
Abbi Kerwin, an 18-year-old senior at Huntington Beach High School, was handed her diploma by her father during an emotional event attended by hundreds of people at Bolsa View Park.
Earlier this year, Kerwin, 61, received a terminal diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His wish was to see his daughter graduate high school.
And so he did Monday, with the help of many people who sprang into action, including Orange County Supervisor Janet Nguyen and a group of 15 other parents.
Abbi Kerwin called the turnout “truly amazing.”
“Having this event just shows how many people my dad has touched within his life,” she said. “I mean, everyone that he’s met, he’s had a positive impact on, whether it’s his employees at work or a person that he coached on a youth soccer team. All of my friends really think of him as a second dad.”
Nguyen is a family friend of the Kerwins, and helped organize a ceremony that echoed commencement exercises held by the district at the close of each school year. It featured remarks by Huntington Beach High Principal Danny Morris and was presided over by Huntington Beach Union High School District Supt. Carolee Ogata and three district trustees, as well as members of the Huntington Beach City Council.
“This is not our traditional ceremony, but it is every bit as real, every bit as important and, in many ways, even more meaningful,” Morris said during his speech. “This ceremony is about family, love, perseverance and the moments in life that matter most.”
Bill Kerwin, a U.S. Army veteran, has worked for the school district since 2018 and is a longtime youth sports coach in the area. Abbi Kerwin recounted a time when he would referee other soccer games, even missing her own contests, so that her team could advance to the playoffs.
“I love you so much,” Abbi Kerwin told her father Monday night, through tears. “You’re the best man I’ve ever met, and I’m so proud to receive my diploma from you.”
Bill also was joined on stage by his wife, Kim, and Abbi’s younger brother, Chance.
He spoke softly to the crowd, thanking the leadership team of the school district.
“Family starts in your community, with your friends, and it extends down to each of us,” he said. “I just wanted to share that with everybody, because I’ve really had a transformation over the past I think four months about the value of that. So cherish what you have.”
Abbi Kerwin, who has a 4.5 GPA and is a four-year student-athlete in golf and lacrosse, said she will still take part in Huntington Beach High’s regular graduation in June. She plans to attend a four-year university to study either nursing or biology.
Huntington Beach City Council members said a memorial bench dedicated to Bill Kerwin will be installed at the park, which is just a stone’s throw from the family home.
“The idea is, Bill, you’re going to watch the kids play here and also make sure you yell at them,” Nguyen said.
As the graduation ceremony concluded with food donated by several local restaurants and dancing, a cake was brought out. Those still in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to Bill Kerwin.
Like the ceremony itself, the song was early — Kerwin turns 62 on March 26.
The timing didn’t matter as much as being together did.
Szabo writes for Times Community News.