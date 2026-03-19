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Dozens of containers lost, damaged while en route to Port of Long Beach, Coast Guard says

Damaged containers on a ship in the Port of Long Beach
A storm at sea damaged containers on the OOCL Sunflower, shown berthed at the Port of Long Beach. At least 32 containers were lost overboard during the ship’s voyage from Taiwan to the West Coast.
(KTLA)
By Cierra Morgan
0:00 0:00

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Dozens of shipping containers on a vessel at the Port of Long Beach were lost or damaged after heavy weather sent them toppling over in the harbor, the Coast Guard said.

The OOCL Sunflower was completing a trans-Pacific voyage from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, when 32 containers fell overboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Another 57 containers were reported damaged after the ship berthed at the Port of Long Beach.

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Heavy weather in the North Pacific, including strong winds and rough seas near the Aleutian Islands, contributed to the loss and damage of the containers aboard the vessel, Coast Guard Petty Officer Roberto Nieves said.

In footage broadcast by KTLA, about 14 containers can be seen tipped over on the vessel.

Authorities have since then established a 100-yard safety zone around the ship, according to the Coast Guard.

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Crews have carried out emergency lashing operations at the Port of Long Beach to secure damaged containers, using straps, chains and turnbuckles to prevent further shifting, Nieves said.

Contractors conducted visual inspections of the affected containers, along with internal and external air quality and heat monitoring, Nieves said. There have been no initial reports of hazardous releases, loss of containment or pollution from the damaged containers.

Officials did not have details of what cargo was lost or damaged.

The OOCL Sunflower is a Hong Kong-flagged container ship measuring about 1,200 feet in length, according to vessel tracking data. The ship is among a newer class of ultra-large vessels designed to carry tens of thousands of containers.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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