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Hundreds of dogs and cats rescued in largest L.A. County animal enforcement operation ever

Los Angeles County officials are carrying out an animal rescue operation, removing an estimated 300 dogs and cats
Los Angeles County officials carrying out an animal rescue operation, removing hundreds of dogs and cats from a property in the Antelope Valley on Friday.
(KTLA)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow

Hundreds of dogs and cats were found in a home in Lake Hughes Friday morning, in what officials called the largest animal rescue in the county, and possibly the country, ever.

The cats and dogs were found as a part of a morning search warrant served by Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control Friday morning.

When workers arrived at the 46000 block of 266th Street, they estimated about 700 animals were in the property.

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The search warrant was conducted with investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, officials said in a social media post.

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Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

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