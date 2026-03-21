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San Diego County man charged with murder after fatally shooting landscaper

Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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A San Diego County man has been charged with murder after a confrontation in Fallbrook that left one landscaper dead and another hospitalized, according to authorities and NBC News.

Michael Anthony Burke, 70, of Fallbrook, was arrested Monday after allegedly firing his shotgun into a vehicle and killing Martin Lucas Esteban, an immigrant from Guatemala who was working on a nearby property, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Monday on East Mission Road in Fallbrook, about 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Esteban was pronounced dead at the scene.

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On Sunday, October 13th, 2024, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco spoke on Vem Miller, the man arrested Saturday outside the Trump Rally in Coachella. Bianco mentioned that Vem Miller, claimed to be a "Sovereign Citizen" and had a loaded handgun and shotgun with multiple passports and IDs with fake names. Miller was arrested on illegal gun charges, fake registration on his vehicle, and other charges.

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Bianco’s unusual probe drew a sharp rebuke from California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, who said in a statement Friday that it is “unprecedented in both scope and scale” and appears “not to be based on facts or evidence.”

The incident occurred after an argument between the three men, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Burke was charged with murder, attempted murder and firing into an inhabited vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed with San Diego County Superior Court obtained by NBC News.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, NBC reported. Burke was being held in the Vista Detention Facility without bail on Friday, according to jail records.

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 9, 2024 - - A fire truck gets ready to go on a call from Los Angeles Fire Station 11 in the MacArthur Park area in Los Angeles on October 9, 2024. Station 11 is constantly called on to handle drug overdoses and other non-fire emergencies. (Photography by Genaro Molina)

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Prosecutors said he is also responsible for a March 2 fire in the electrical vault in a Fashion District warehouse, and he returned six days later to do so again.

According to a cellphone video of the incident verified by NBC, a man pointed his gun through the window of a truck with two men inside.

“You wanna die today? I will kill you right now,” the man with the gun can be heard saying.

One of the men inside the truck grabbed the barrel of the gun and a struggle followed before the weapon went off, according to the video.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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