Ex-girlfriend enmeshed in SoCal murder-for-hire plot, police say

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A Murrieta woman is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, and investigators say others may have been involved in the alleged plot.

Ignacia Cadaos Perkins, 40, is facing three murder charges in connection with the death of her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Aaron Parr of Murrieta. Parr was found Jan. 13 inside an apartment in the 24000 block of Jackson Avenue, according to the Murrieta Police Department.

Authorities have not provided details on Parr’s death, including the cause, but the circumstances spurred them to launch a homicide investigation.

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More than two weeks later, Perkins and 43-year-old James Lawrence Petri, described by authorities as an Alabama resident and acquaintance of Perkins, were charged with Parr’s murder. Investigators have suggested the killing may have been motivated by financial gain.

On Friday, two additional men were arrested in connection with the case.

Jerry Wheeler, 34, of Georgia, and Kenneth Maxwell, 39, of Alabama, are accused of being involved in the plot and are facing three murder charges. It is not yet clear what role they are accused of playing in the killing or how they may be connected to Perkins.

Wheeler and Maxwell will be extradited to California to face trial, police said.

Murrieta police declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.