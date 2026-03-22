Multiple people stabbed in incident at downtown L.A. restaurant

At least four people were injured in a stabbing incident Sunday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

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A stabbing incident left multiple people injured in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

An investigation into the violence is ongoing, an L.A. Police Department spokesperson told The Times.

The incident occurred at the downtown Los Angeles restaurant Zaya, according to ABC7, which captured helicopter footage of first responders at the scene. Police would not confirm whether the incident occurred inside or outside a business.

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Following the stabbings, the restaurant posted on Instagram: “We are aware of the incident that occurred earlier today” and indicated that the situation was “beyond our control.”

Police said at least four people were taken to a hospital with minor stab wounds after the altercation, in the 500 block of West 7th Street. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

The condition of the stabbing victims remains unknown.

“We are especially grateful for the swift response of our team,” restaurant officials said in the Instagram post, “as well as the immediate support of local law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

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At least two people were taken into custody following the incident, the police spokesperson said, without offering further details.