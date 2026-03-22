Photos: Butterfly Pavilion nets wide-eyed visitors

(Photographs by Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
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Nature lovers, rejoice! The Natural History Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion is back, with up to 30 butterfly and moth species, as well as an assortment of California plants. The seasonal outdoor exhibit, which runs through Aug. 23, allows visitors to see nature up close — we’re talking walking amid hundreds of butterflies and having them land on your arms or shoulders. A $10 add-on ticket along with a museum ticket is required to explore the pavilion. Visits last half an hour.
1. Visitors view other butterflies behind an owl butterfly, foreground. 2. A giant swallowtail pollinates a flower. 3. Josephine Nicolet, 6, left, Nate Nicolet and Gavin Nicolet, 9, of Reno watch the insects fly around them at the exhibition.