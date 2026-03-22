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Photos: Butterfly Pavilion nets wide-eyed visitors

The silhouette of a butterfly on a flower
An orange-barred sulphur sits on a flower at the Natural History Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion in Los Angeles on March 22, 2026.
(Photographs by Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Kayla BartkowskiStaff Photographer 

Nature lovers, rejoice! The Natural History Museum’s Butterfly Pavilion is back, with up to 30 butterfly and moth species, as well as an assortment of California plants. The seasonal outdoor exhibit, which runs through Aug. 23, allows visitors to see nature up close — we’re talking walking amid hundreds of butterflies and having them land on your arms or shoulders. A $10 add-on ticket along with a museum ticket is required to explore the pavilion. Visits last half an hour.

A deep orange butterfly
A Julia Longwing rests on a leaf.

1

A butterfly in the foreground with a woman looking down in the background

2

A Giant Swallowtail butterfly pollinates a flower.

3

Josephine Nicolet, Nate Nicolet and Gavin Nicolet from Reno, CA watch butterflies fly around.

1. Visitors view other butterflies behind an owl butterfly, foreground. 2. A giant swallowtail pollinates a flower. 3. Josephine Nicolet, 6, left, Nate Nicolet and Gavin Nicolet, 9, of Reno watch the insects fly around them at the exhibition.

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A butterfly sits on a person's finger
A blue morpho shows its camouflage side while sitting on the finger of a visitor.
A blue butterfly clings to netting
A blue morpho’s open wings show its more dazzling side.
A man and woman stop on a path surrounded with plants
Steve Tong and Crystal Nguyen of Echo Park watch the butterflies.
An Orange-barred Sulphur butterfly sits on a flower.
In addition to enjoying the flying stars of the show, visitors can learn about all stages in the butterfly life cycle.

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Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

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