Ventura County teen rescued after rattlesnake bite

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Firefighters rescued a teenage girl Friday from the Wendy Trail in Newbury Park after she suffered a reported rattlesnake bite.

The incident marks the latest in a growing string of snakebites across the Southland.

Ventura County Fire Department received a call reporting the incident around 7:30 pm.

Firefighters hiked up to access the girl and used a special wheeled tool to bring her down and transfer her to an ambulance for transport to a local hospital. At the time, the girl was in stable condition with minor injuries, according to officials from the fire department.

Approximately a week ago, Ventura County Fire officers responded to another snakebite incident at Wildwood Regional Park near Thousand Oaks.

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In March, 25-year-old Julian Hernandez died after a suspected rattlesnake bite in Irvine.

Though reluctant to draw a direct line between the recent rise in temperatures across the region and the seeming rise in snakebites, Andrew Dowd, Public Information Officer for the Ventura County Fire Department, said warm weather typically brings out wildlife.

“This is a time of year when residents are out recreating and out hiking and enjoying all the natural beauty of the area,” Dowd said in a phone call on Sunday. “And when there is warm weather, encounters with wildlife are certainly possible.”

Death by rattlesnake bite remains rare in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 8,000 people annually are bitten by venomous snakes, with fewer than 10 deaths.

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Dowd noted a few simple guidelines for wildlife encounters while on hiking trails. Wear hiking boots and long pants for protection. Walk on clearly marked, visible paths. Avoid walking through tall grass and brush where snakes might be hiding.

If one encounters a potentially dangerous snake, stop and back away, keeping a good distance from the snake.

“It highlights the importance of being cautious and being safe when enjoying the outdoors,” said Dowd. “Our hope is just people will always recreate safely.”