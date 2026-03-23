Video: ‘Green’ rattlesnake can be a poppy field surprise. What to know before you sit for a selfie

A visitor to a Lancaster flower field came across this rattler.

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Your next visit to California’s poppy fields may come with a rattling surprise.

On Sunday, Times photographer Raul Roa captured a rattlesnake hidden beneath a bed of poppies south of Highway 138 in Lancaster. In the video, the snake flicks its tongue, a common sensory behavior used to detect chemical cues in the air and identify nearby prey or potential predators .

VIDEO | 00:14 Mojave “Green” rattlesnake in the flower field

The snake appeared to be a Mojave rattlesnake, often called a “Mojave green,” known to inhabit areas of the Antelope Valley, which is part of the Western Mojave Desert.

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About 50 rattlesnake species can be found in California, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife . Only seven native rattlesnake species are venomous in California, including the Mojave, Western diamondback, red diamond, Southern Pacific, Northern Pacific, Great Basin, and the speckled rattlesnake.

Depending on the species, rattlesnakes can grow to be 1 to 8 feet long and weigh up to 10 pounds, according to the Los Angeles Zoo . Despite its potential danger, the snake typically avoids confrontation.

“Upon encountering humans, the snakes’ first inclination is to slink away, but they will strike if suddenly disturbed or cornered,” a 1991 Times report said.

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Rattlesnakes are typically most active in spring and summer, but encounters have been reported earlier this year, raising safety concerns.

Last month, a 25-year-old man died after a suspected rattlesnake bite on a hiking trail in Irvine, and on Friday a teenage girl in Ventura County survived a bite with minor injuries.

For visitors heading to the poppy fields, currently in peak bloom through May, here’s what to do if you encounter a snake.

Stay back from the flowers

Were you hoping to wade into the blooms, perhaps plop down in your summer shorts and snap a photo for social? Experts advise against it.

“Rattlesnakes are in the fields!” warn park officials from the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. They tell hikers, first of all, to stay on the marked trails.

As you head along the trail, walk slowly. Rattlesnakes can often be heard before they’re spotted. Stay alert.

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Avoid heading into the field to take pictures. Rattlesnakes are known to hide among dense vegetation, in this case the poppies.

Keep children close, and don’t bring your dog to the reserve. Only service dogs wearing distinguishing markers are allowed at the park.

If you spot a rattlesnake on the trail, alert park staff. Run-ins with snakes are especially common during warm days, both in the daytime and in the evenings, according to park officials.

What to do if you are bitten

There are some precautions you can take before you head to the flower fields or the hiking trail.

Have a map in hand.

Rattlesnake bites are most common on the hands, feet, and ankles. Wear ankle-high boots, thick socks, and loose-fitting pants. Avoid walking on the trail barefoot or in open-toed shoes.

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Make sure to carry a charged cellphone. If you’re bitten, call 911 immediately.

According to the UC Davis Health Center, you should not apply ice or a tourniquet, or attempt to suck out the venom or use a device to cut the affected area.

Avoid taking painkillers such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And don’t consume any alcohol or caffeine.

If possible, wash the wound with soap and water; avoid using antiseptic wipes, which may irritate the wound. Remove wristwatches and rings on fingers in case of swelling, the UC Davis Health Center advises.

Try to remain calm until you receive medical attention, and remember that fatal bites are exceedingly rare.