California teachers ‘tread lightly’ for America’s 250th as they navigate competing narratives

The national political climate may be polarized and combative, but California is taking steps to ensure K-12 students learn to have respectful debates, get involved in their communities and understand their rights.

The State Board of Education is moving to add civics to the California School Dashboard, the primary accountability tool for the state’s public K-12 schools. The aim is to encourage more students to excel in their government classes, show a strong understanding of the Constitution and the foundations of democracy, and get involved in civics-related extracurricular or community activities.

The state is promoting a wide range of civics activities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and the 175th anniversary of California becoming a state. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has convened a group of experts to come up with lessons, events and field trips to inspire students to get involved, become regular voters or even run for public office.

“There’s a lot of concern right now about the state of democracy and the role of schools,” said Michael Matsuda, former superintendent of Anaheim Union High School District. He’s long been a champion of civics education. “Who’s responsible for making sure the next generation upholds democracy? It’s not in the air — it’s something that has to be taught, and schools have to teach it.”

For decades, civics education has been sidelined in California schools, largely due to the intense focus on reading and math brought forth by the No Child Left Behind initiative in the early 2000s. Even though it’s woven throughout the state’s History-Social Science Framework, civics is not included on standardized tests and required for only one semester senior year.

To boost civics education, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill in 2017 creating the Seal of Civic Engagement, recognizing students who excel in the subject. Students who earn the seal receive a gold seal on their diploma or transcript. Last year, more than 23,000 students earned a seal, representing just under half of all high schools.

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Under the proposed school dashboard changes, civics will be part of schools’ accountability measurement by the state for the first time. Schools will receive credit under the “college and career” metric depending on the success of their Seal of Civic Engagement program.

Competing curricula

Meanwhile, at the federal level, policy shifts have led to some confusion as to what constitutes civics, what patriotism is, and what the foundational principles of the country are. Civics education has traditionally been nonpartisan, but the Trump administration has steered funding and curriculum creation to right-leaning advocacy groups while eliminating funding for long-established organizations it deemed “divisive.”

The U.S. Department of Education in September convened a coalition of about 50 conservative groups to come up with patriotic ways for schools to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary. The group is led by the America First Policy Institute, which pushes schools to minimize the role of slavery and racism when teaching U.S. history. Other groups in the coalition promote religion in public schools and want restrictions on the rights of transgender students.

The effort draws largely from the Freedom 250, one of two federally created organizations to commemorate the country’s semiquincentennial. Freedom 250, backed by the White House, offers a conservative take on American history, with a focus on God and the values set forth in the Declaration of Independence.

The other federal organization, America250, is a nonpartisan group created by Congress and encourages students and others to visit American landmarks, volunteer in their communities and contribute videos documenting their own “American story.”

California lessons

California is weighing in with its own website and lesson ideas. Newsom invited a group of experts to create a California version, wrapping in the state’s 175th anniversary. So far, the 175 Years of California Dreaming website includes a summary of the state’s history, videos focusing on different regions of the state, ways to volunteer, and text about what California has meant to the country and world.

Eventually it will include lessons and activities for classrooms and community resources, Marissa Saldivar, assistant deputy director for communications in the governor’s office, said.

The multiple America at 250 curricula only make life harder for civics teachers, who are already “treading lightly” in the current era of hyper-polarization, said Michelle Herczog, former history and social science coordinator for the Los Angeles County Office of Education and former president of the National Council for Social Studies.

“How do you talk about the elephant in the room without mentioning the elephant?” said Herczog, referring to the Trump administration. “It requires a very special skill set for teachers to stay out of the political fray.”

Ideally, she said, students can learn about the promise of the Constitution and then ask themselves if the founders’ goals have actually been realized, and where should the country go from here.

“Do we really have liberty and justice for all? Do all Americans really have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?” she said. “How can we keep the fight going? I want them to commit to that.”

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Giving students a voice

Civics teachers interviewed by CalMatters said they were sidestepping the America 250 hoopla and focusing instead on the ideas they’ve always taught: why the Constitution matters, how to think critically about policies and ideas, why it’s important to vote and how to get involved in their communities. There simply isn’t enough time in a one-semester class to delve deeply into a new curriculum, some said.

At Cypress High School in Anaheim, government teacher Teresa Shimogawa has her students examine a problem in their community and explore solutions. Students also participate in Social Justice Day, a science fair type of event where they give speeches, do art projects and create exhibits inspired by policies they’re interested in.

“I don’t focus too much on what Congress did this week, or what the president said. It’s too depressing, and kids feel hopeless,” Shimogawa said. “Instead, I try to make them feel like they have a voice, and give them the tools to advocate for good.”

At Futures High School in Rio Linda, a charter high school north of Sacramento, students said they want civics class to be a place where they can ask questions about current events and express their opinions freely, without feeling attacked or embarrassed. They also want to learn what their rights are, how the legal system works and how they can protect themselves.

More than half the students at Futures are immigrants, with most coming from Russia and Ukraine. Nikita Artemov, a senior who immigrated from Russia, said that he highly values free speech and wants to hear other students’ viewpoints, not just in civics but in all classes.

“I want teachers to encourage discussion between students, promote an open environment,” Artemov said.

Jones writes for CalMatters.