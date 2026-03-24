L.A. County rail boom: What trains are coming and when

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L.A. County transit officials will vote this week on a proposed northern extension for the K Line, which would run through Mid-City and West Hollywood.

Backers see it as a key part of Metro’s effort to build a connected system for residents who rely on public transit as their primary form of transportation. Beyond that, it’s seen as another step to getting Angelenos out of their cars.

Here is a look at other rail routesbeing planned.

LAX

Last June, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority opened the LAX/Metro transit center , which brings the C and K lines closer to the airport. A long-awaited automated people mover train that connects that station to Los Angeles International Airport is expected to open sometime later this year.

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South Bay

In January, Metro approved a plan to extend the K Line south to Torrance , adding 4.5 miles of light trail and two new stations from the Redondo Beach station on Marine Avenue to the Torrance Transit Center.

Pomona

In September, the A Line extension to Pomona officially began passenger service, adding nine miles and four new stations in the San Gabriel Valley.

Sepulveda Pass

In January, Metro approved a multibillion-dollar plan for a 13-mile underground subway for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor connecting the San Fernando Valley to the Westside.

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Wilshire Boulevard

In May, the first phase of the nine-mile extension of the D Line is set to open, connecting Koreatown to the Wilshire/La Cienega area. The second section will continue west through Beverly Hills and Century Century, and the third section will extend to Westwood and UCLA.

Southeast L.A. County