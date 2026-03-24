LAUSD to erase César Chávez’s name and image from its schools after unanimous board vote

Students arrive at César E. Chávez Learning Academies in San Fernando on Tuesday. The LAUSD board has voted to rename the campus.

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Los Angeles schools named after César Chávez will be renamed and his image will be removed from campus murals, the school board unanimously decided Tuesday.

The action came after a brief but emotional discussion as board members reacted to the fall of a personal and public idol who has been a substantial presence in the nation’s second-largest school district, which is 74% Latino. Two campuses are named after him, multiple school murals bear his image and lessons about his legacy have been taught at every grade level.

The swift action came in the wake of allegations against the late labor leader of sexual abuse revealed in a New York Times investigative article last week, including allegations that he raped farmworkers’ movement co-leader Dolores Huerta and sexually abused two minor girls.

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The board vote represents a significant move by yet another public agency — this one educating close to 400,000 students — to remove Chávez’s name from public places.

Los Angeles educators were also directed to immediately shift from lionizing Chávez to honoring instead the farmworkers’ movement. The resolution itself singles out for praise, by name, the accusers who have come forward.

School board members Kelly Gonez and Rocio Rivas — who exactly two weeks ago won unanimous board approval for a resolution calling Chávez “a true American hero” — said the reevaluation was painful but necessary.

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Fighting back tears, Gonez said she was “horrified” to learn of “the repeated abuse of girls and women.”

Chavez’s alleged actions “represent a betrayal ... for so many of us, and yet they resonate with many survivors and many women who have experienced this as girls and in our adulthood, including myself.”

All seven board members joined as co-sponsors of the Tuesday resolution, which calls for added support for victims of sexual abuse.

The school district turns now to the process for renaming the César Chávez Learning Academies in San Fernando and César Chávez Elementary School in El Sereno, hoping to have new names by this fall. A tally of affected murals was not available.

In a similar vein — and a scenario playing out across California school districts — San Diego Unified, the state’s second-largest school district, has announced plans to rename its own Chávez Elementary School.

“This action represents the first step in a structured, community-driven process designed to ensure transparency, inclusivity and meaningful engagement,” the district said in a statement.

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The goal is “to develop a name that inspires future generations of young people to know they can make a positive difference in this world,” said San Diego school board President Richard Barrera.

Passionate voices in LAUSD

L.A. Unified board member Gonez likened the resolution to a “reckoning at all levels of government and across our educational institutions.”

She added: “And this resolution is about speaking with one voice, that we stand with survivors and we contend with all forms of sexual violence, that we speak out against the cycle that consistently leads to the abuse of children, of women — which we read in the news every day with the Epstein files and now with someone who has been a hero for so many of us.”

Board member Rivas spoke in similar terms.

“Let me say this freely,” Rivas said. “We believe you and all of the survivors. We stand with you. I also want to acknowledge that for many in our school community, students, staff and families, this one moment may be deeply triggering. It may bring out personal experiences, fear or pain that is real, and we have a responsibility to respond with care, with urgency and with support.”

Such abuse, she said, “is about power, about systems that protected individuals over people, and about the ways abuse is too often enabled by trust and proximity.”

L.A. Unified board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin followed.

“We cannot uphold a system that perpetuates silence, that elevates men and leaders who commit these violations against girls and women,” Franklin said. “And today, this district says no more — by changing the name of the schools, by changing murals and likenesses of César Chávez and any others, we are standing up for survivors.”

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All the board members had something to say, including board President Scott Schmerelson, who praised the courage of the women who came forward, and Nick Melvoin.

“The men of this board and of this district stand with the women of L.A. Unified, our employees, our students and families,” Melvoin said, “united in this effort to end this culture, systemic culture, not just in this country, but internationally, of abuse.”

Under the resolution, the district would “ensure resources and counseling are made available to survivors of sexual violence within our school communities ... including ensuring school sites have clear, confidential reporting pathways, trained staff and trauma-informed supports for students impacted by sexual violence.”

Acting Supt. Andres Chait said employees have, for many years, received regular training on these issues. A more recent approach has been to instruct students as well — so they could better protect themselves and their peers.

The resolution to rename the schools was taken up on an emergency basis at an L.A. Board of Education meeting that was scheduled as a “board retreat” to discuss an update to the district’s strategic plan.