NorCal woman wakes to find man biting and licking her toes. Suspect pleads guilty to stalking, breaking in

May 2025 photo of Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano being taken into custody. Anguiano has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after stalking a woman, breaking into her home and sucking her toes while she slept.

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A Modesto man has pleaded no contest to felony stalking and burglary charges after breaking into a woman’s home where prosecutors say he assaulted her by licking and biting her toes with intent to commit a sex act.

Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano of Modesto, 28, received the maximum sentence under California law of six years and eight months in state prison, according to an announcement from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The case began in February 2025, when Anguiano saw the victim at her workplace and became fixated on her, according to the district attorney’s statement.

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Prosecutors allege he showed up at her job multiple times a day and waited outside to approach her as she left. Anguiano allegedly asked the woman out several times and sent her a letter expressing his desire to take her to Mexico. The unwanted contact continued for several weeks, officials said.

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On May 21, 2025, Anguiano went to the victim’s home in Ceres at night after learning where she lived, according to prosecutors. After the victim’s father left the home, Anguiano broke in, prosecutors say.

“A woman reported an intruder entered her home while she slept and assaulted her by licking and biting her toes, then attempting to get into the bed,” the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement .

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The victim woke up to find Anguiano in her bedroom, authorities said. She remained calm and spoke to him in an effort to de-escalate the situation until other family members came into the room and demanded he leave.

The victim called 911 but Anguiano fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Surveillance footage as well as a victim statement helped investigators identify and arrest Anguiano on May 22, near the victim’s residence.

During the investigation, he admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim, prosecutors said.

Probation was suspended, and special conditions were imposed including registration as a sex offender, drug testing and no bail, according to minute order from his plea.

“The young lady is incredibly brave to come forward to report,” said Deputy Dist. Atty. Vita Palazuelos, who prosecuted the case.

Anguiano is scheduled to be sentenced April 17, according to Palazuelos. Anguiano is also still facing separate federal charges related to drug trafficking, according to the district attorney’s office.