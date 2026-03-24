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NorCal woman wakes to find man biting and licking her toes. Suspect pleads guilty to stalking, breaking in

May 2025 photo of Christian Solorio being taken into custody.
May 2025 photo of Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano being taken into custody. Anguiano has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after stalking a woman, breaking into her home and sucking her toes while she slept.
(Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office)
By Cierra Morgan
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  • A Modesto man received six years and eight months in state prison for felony stalking and home invasion with intent to commit a sex act.
  • He fixated on a woman at her workplace, repeatedly approached her, then broke into her home at night, prosecutors say.
  • The victim woke to find him in her bedroom as he assaulted her by licking and biting her toes.

A Modesto man has pleaded no contest to felony stalking and burglary charges after breaking into a woman’s home where prosecutors say he assaulted her by licking and biting her toes with intent to commit a sex act.

Cristian Alejandro Solorio Anguiano of Modesto, 28, received the maximum sentence under California law of six years and eight months in state prison, according to an announcement from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The case began in February 2025, when Anguiano saw the victim at her workplace and became fixated on her, according to the district attorney’s statement.

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Prosecutors allege he showed up at her job multiple times a day and waited outside to approach her as she left. Anguiano allegedly asked the woman out several times and sent her a letter expressing his desire to take her to Mexico. The unwanted contact continued for several weeks, officials said.

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On May 21, 2025, Anguiano went to the victim’s home in Ceres at night after learning where she lived, according to prosecutors. After the victim’s father left the home, Anguiano broke in, prosecutors say.

“A woman reported an intruder entered her home while she slept and assaulted her by licking and biting her toes, then attempting to get into the bed,” the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

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The victim woke up to find Anguiano in her bedroom, authorities said. She remained calm and spoke to him in an effort to de-escalate the situation until other family members came into the room and demanded he leave.

After eight years on the run, a man wanted for a 2017 Anaheim murder has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County to face special-circumstances murder charges. Anaheim Police homicide detectives took custody of Humberto Rodriguez Martinez upon his return to the United States, marking a major milestone in a long-running investigation. This case reflects years of persistent, determined work by our detectives, who never stopped pursuing justice for the victim and his family. We also thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for filing and prosecuting this case, and for their continued partnership throughout the extradition process.

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The victim called 911 but Anguiano fled before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Surveillance footage as well as a victim statement helped investigators identify and arrest Anguiano on May 22, near the victim’s residence.

During the investigation, he admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim, prosecutors said.

Probation was suspended, and special conditions were imposed including registration as a sex offender, drug testing and no bail, according to minute order from his plea.

“The young lady is incredibly brave to come forward to report,” said Deputy Dist. Atty. Vita Palazuelos, who prosecuted the case.

Anguiano is scheduled to be sentenced April 17, according to Palazuelos. Anguiano is also still facing separate federal charges related to drug trafficking, according to the district attorney’s office.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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