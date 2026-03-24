Santa Monica man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 2 UCLA students, raping another woman

UCLA campus. Two female students from the university said a man prevented them from exiting his vehicle and threatened violence.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The UCLA Police Department has arrested a Santa Monica man on suspicion of kidnapping of two female UCLA students and, in a separate incident, raping a woman unaffiliated with the university.

Officers arrested Alexander Schecter, 24, at his Santa Monica residence on Friday and booked him on one count of rape by force, one count of forcible oral copulation, one count of robbery, one count of extortion and one count of battery, police said. He is not believed to be affiliated with the university, and his case will be presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office for filing consideration.

Schecter was released on bond Saturday and is due back in court on April 15, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center. Detectives began investigating Schecter after two female students reported that a man prevented them from exiting his vehicle and threatened violence when they were being dropped off near campus around 3 a.m. on March 8.

Advertisement

Detectives identified Schecter as the suspect in the incident and initially arrested him on March 12. He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment and later posted bail and was released.

During their investigation, detectives uncovered evidence linking Schecter to a previously unreported sexual assault involving a separate female victim. That assault occurred on Oct. 12, 2025, between 2 and 5 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue on the border of Palms and Culver City, police said.

The UCLA Police Department confirmed the details of the assault and developed probable cause to arrest Schecter for a second time on additional charges on Friday.

Advertisement

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s investigations division at (310) 825-9371.