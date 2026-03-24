Brunch for group of women in L.A. led to a stabbing and broken-bottle brawl, police say

Los Angeles restaurant Zaya is in the 500 block of West 7th Street.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

They gathered Sunday at a trendy downtown Los Angeles restaurant — a group of women out for brunch. But police said the outing devolved into a fight involving a knife and a bottle that was used to strike a fellow diner’s skull.

Five women ended up at a hospital, with one critically hurt.

Dara Newsome, 29, and Kumiko Howard, 26, were arrested Sunday following the violent altercation inside Zaya, a dining spot in a historic building downtown that markets itself as “a safe and welcoming gathering space.”

Police said the all-female group was enjoying brunch inside the restaurant in the 500 block of West 7th Street — until it came time to pay for the bill, when an argument erupted.

Advertisement

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, who oversees the downtown L.A. area, told The Times that one woman then grabbed a knife and stabbed at least two people in the group. Another woman grabbed a bottle and smashed it on the initial assailant’s head, police said.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital, one in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed earlier this week. The injured women ranged in age from 26 to 37. Police said Tuesday that there was no update on their recovery.

No information was available on their relationships to one another or further details on what triggered the violence.

Advertisement

Police arrived around 5 p.m. and arrested Newsome and Howard.

Both women were booked on felony charges. Howard remains in custody.

Newsome posted $30,000 bail on Monday, according to booking records. Her next court date is April 13.

After the stabbings, the restaurant posted on Instagram , “We are aware of the incident that occurred earlier today,” and indicated that the situation was “beyond our control.”