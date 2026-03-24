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Brunch for group of women in L.A. led to a stabbing and broken-bottle brawl, police say

Los Angeles restaurant Zaya is in the 500 block of West 7th Street.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Jasmine Mendez and Richard Winton
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They gathered Sunday at a trendy downtown Los Angeles restaurant — a group of women out for brunch. But police said the outing devolved into a fight involving a knife and a bottle that was used to strike a fellow diner’s skull.

Five women ended up at a hospital, with one critically hurt.

Dara Newsome, 29, and Kumiko Howard, 26, were arrested Sunday following the violent altercation inside Zaya, a dining spot in a historic building downtown that markets itself as “a safe and welcoming gathering space.”

Police said the all-female group was enjoying brunch inside the restaurant in the 500 block of West 7th Street — until it came time to pay for the bill, when an argument erupted.

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LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, who oversees the downtown L.A. area, told The Times that one woman then grabbed a knife and stabbed at least two people in the group. Another woman grabbed a bottle and smashed it on the initial assailant’s head, police said.

A total of five people were taken to a hospital, one in serious condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed earlier this week. The injured women ranged in age from 26 to 37. Police said Tuesday that there was no update on their recovery.

No information was available on their relationships to one another or further details on what triggered the violence.

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Police arrived around 5 p.m. and arrested Newsome and Howard.

Both women were booked on felony charges. Howard remains in custody.

Newsome posted $30,000 bail on Monday, according to booking records. Her next court date is April 13.

After the stabbings, the restaurant posted on Instagram, “We are aware of the incident that occurred earlier today,” and indicated that the situation was “beyond our control.”

Zaya is led by chef Ty Bri, a California native, blending Southern influences with a modern, high-energy atmosphere. Known for its “dinner and a show” concept, the restaurant pairs its menu with music and private event offerings, according to its website.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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