Sledgehammer-wielding thieves perform smash and grab at Sherman Oaks mall, police say

L.A. police investigate after a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy’s in a Sherman Oaks mall on Wednesday evening.

Three thieves used sledgehammers to perform a smash and grab at a popular Sherman Oaks mall on Wednesday evening, stealing jewelry and watches before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a smash and grab in the 14000 block of Riverside Drive by Westfield Fashion Square at 7:10 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

The suspects targeted a Macy’s department store being fleeing in a white Lexus. They remain at large and were last seen wearing ski masks and black and gray clothing, the spokesperson said.