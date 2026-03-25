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Sledgehammer-wielding thieves perform smash and grab at Sherman Oaks mall, police say

LAPD cruisers outside a Macy's.
L.A. police investigate after a smash-and-grab robbery at a Macy’s in a Sherman Oaks mall on Wednesday evening.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow

Three thieves used sledgehammers to perform a smash and grab at a popular Sherman Oaks mall on Wednesday evening, stealing jewelry and watches before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a smash and grab in the 14000 block of Riverside Drive by Westfield Fashion Square at 7:10 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

The suspects targeted a Macy’s department store being fleeing in a white Lexus. They remain at large and were last seen wearing ski masks and black and gray clothing, the spokesperson said.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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