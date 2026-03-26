California bill would require parent bloggers to delete content of minors on social media

A bill proposed in California would require that social media platforms offer a process for adults to request the removal of content that features themselves as minors and was created by a family member who received compensation for sharing material online.

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As the daughter of a social media influencer, Caymi Barrett said she navigates life within a digital footprint she wished never existed.

“Everything my mom posted is still on social media,” she said. “Photos I wish never saw the light of day, private details about my health, even when I started my first menstrual cycle.”

Barrett was speaking at a Wednesday news conference to advocate for Senate Bill 1247, which would require social media platforms to offer a process for adults to request the removal of content that features themselves as minors and was created by a family member who received compensation for sharing material online.

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The legislation would require the parent or other relative to delete or edit the content within 10 business days of receiving the notification. Petitioners could take civil action against those who fail to comply and statutory damages would be set at $3,000 for each day the content remained online.

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Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), who introduced the bill last month, said it would help protect the dignity and mental health of those who had their childhood shared on social media. The measure was referred to the Senate Privacy, Digital Technologies and Consumer Protection Committee and is slated for a hearing on April 6.

“The evolution of these applications and technology is incredible,” Padilla said. “But it’s changing our social dynamic and it’s creating situations that, while very productive for some folks, also need some guardrails.”

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The bill would build upon previous legislation from Padilla that was signed into law two years ago and requires content creators that feature minors in at least 30% of their material to place some of their earnings into a trust the children can access when they turn 18.

Alyson Stoner, a former child actor who appeared in films like “Step Up” and “Cheaper by the Dozen,” spoke at the news conference and said she experienced various harms from having her life on display. Her appearance was discussed by strangers, images of her face were imposed on pornography and a stalker showed up during one of her dance lessons.

While the risks for child actors are well-known, Stoner worries that social media is now creating similar situations for children across the nation.

“The boundaries have blurred as personal home spaces become sets for content and the child’s real life becomes entertainment,” said Stoner, who now works as a mental health advocate. “Family members or surrounding adults who are supposed to be safe and trustworthy figures are often the ones filming.”

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Barrett, who recalled being a target for predators and online bullying, said her mother was aware of the problems it created but continued to share her daughter’s life on social media.

“Everything that came with posting trumped my safety and well being,” she said. “To this day, I still wonder in the back of my mind what a person knows about me and if they have a pre-determined opinion of me based off of my mother’s posts.”

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Parents who create content that centers around their children have come under increased scrutiny in the last few years after Ruby Franke — a prominent “mommy blogger” who shared stories about her family in Utah on YouTube — pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2023. Her daughter, Shari Franke, now advocates for more child protections online.

Keeping children safe on social media or while using artificial intelligence is a hot topic in California and nationwide. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California is paving the way for legislative restrictions on social media and artificial intelligence, but child safety advocates argue there’s still a long way to go.

A landmark decision this week in the Los Angeles County Superior Court could reshape how tech companies are held accountable for children’s harm from their products. Jurors on Wednesday found Instagram and YouTube liable for designing platforms that are meant to addict young users.

