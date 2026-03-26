Ghost, SoCal’s beloved giant Pacific octopus at the Long Beach Aquarium, has died

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Ghost, the Long Beach Aquarium’s beloved giant Pacific octopus, has died, the aquarium announced in a news release.

Ghost died Tuesday after entering senescence, the end-of-life process that starts after laying eggs. The Aquarium announced Ghost’s senescence online in September. During that time, Ghost was provided extra support and care by veterinary staff.

In May 2024, Ghost arrived at the aquarium weighing about three pounds, according to the release. In the last year, she grew to more than 50 pounds and was between 2 and 4 years old when she died.

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“We are going to miss her. Ghost left a big impression on us and on so many people, even those beyond our Aquarium,” said Nate Jaros, Aquarium of the Pacific vice president of animal care, in the release. “She was spirited and very charismatic and loved to interact with our animal care staff. She was very engaged with the mazes and puzzles our staff created just for her. Ghost had a preference for interacting with her aquarist caregiver, sometimes preferring these interactions over eating. She was especially inquisitive when our staff members would dive in the habitat for maintenance.”

Senescence is part of the natural life cycle of a female octopus. Ghost’s care included “hand preparing restaurant quality seafood, curating enrichment activities with her in mind, creating thoughtfully designed habitats, state-of-the-art veterinary care, and more.”

“We hope part of her legacy is raising awareness about octopuses and inspiring people to care for and protect the ocean,” Jaros said.

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Giant Pacific octopuses usually live for about two to five years and spend the majority of their lives alone. Males die within months after mating while female giant Pacific octopuses lay tens of thousands of eggs and then enter senescence, caring and protecting the eggs until death. Her duties include keeping them clean and free from fungi, bacteria and algae.

Senescence happens whether or not the eggs are fertile and can’t be stopped by relocating the eggs. The giant Pacific octopus lives throughout the Pacific, from the coasts of Southern California to Japan.

