Advertisement
California

The inspiring, infuriating, even comic tale of how we defeated L.A.’s smog and why we may have to again

Marian E. Lent walks to work on the morning of Feb. 4, 1953, as City Hall is seen through the smog in downtown Los Angeles.
Marian E. Lent walks to work on the morning of Feb. 4, 1953, as City Hall is seen through the smog in downtown Los Angeles.
(R.L. Oliver / Los Angeles Times)
Columnist Patt Morrison sitting backwards in a chair.
By Patt Morrison
Columnist Follow

A city of swans, that’s us.

From the world’s vantage point, Los Angeles can look like a place that glides serenely along beneath a beatific sun.

But we know better. We know that underneath, we’re laboring frantically to keep going — sometimes, even just to stay afloat.

Right now, especially now, we’re working hard, so very hard, to recover our mojo. We’ve been dealt a nigh-unbearable hand when two of our communities were utterly savaged by fire. Our legendary powers of invention and reinvention are being mightily tested, and still, to use Maya Angelou’s phrase, we rise — most of the time.

Advertisement

“Smoglandia,” my podcast and column series, that runs online here (hyperlink) and in print over four days, starting Sunday, offers a look at a historic huge comeback model. It’s the slow-motion success story that made L.A.’s air not immaculate, but at least livable.

We achieved this sometimes by kicking and screaming, sometimes by the ballot box, sometimes by just following regulations that politicians and policy-makers created and enforced, like smog checks and carpool lanes, and sometimes by letting science and technology do their thing.

Can we still get big things done? Can we remedy our disasters? There are quite a few examples in our rearview mirror past.

Pacific Palisades, CA - January 08: A building at Antioch St, and Swarthmore Ave. in Palisades Village was destroyed by the Palisades fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

After the Fires: L.A.’s double disaster left thousands of scars, and the healing will take years

The Eaton and Palisades fires tragically exposed L.A.’s vulnerability. The Times looks back at a devastating year, scrutinizes official response and makes the case for being better prepared next time.

Some are nature’s doing. The 1933 Long Beach earthquake, magnitude 6.4, killed more than a hundred people, but it also made seismic safety a requirement throughout the state. After the 6.7 Northridge earthquake in 1994, seismic retrofitting became a rule for many buildings, not an option.

Some disasters have been made by human hands. Our two modern-day civil disturbances, or riots — whatever we call them — in 1965 and 1992 were in part the blowback for decades of repression and inequities in public institutions, for rigid and racialized policing for people of color.

The drought cycles that began decades ago forced Southern Californians onto “water diets” indoors and outdoors. Water technology made us passive water savers with devices like low-flush toilets, without too much sacrifice or even awareness on our part. Even though a million more people live in L.A., the city uses pretty much the same amount of water it did 40 years ago.

Advertisement

When it comes to smog, let’s not congratulate ourselves too much; it was technology that did the heavy lifting, not demanding much in the way of sacrifice or even change in our behavior. Cleaner cars have wrought wonders in getting rid of photochemical smog, when all we need to do is buy one.

The Caltech biochemist Arie Haagen-Smit, “Dr. Haagen-Smog,” who proved the connection between cars and smog, laid out the psychology of crisis 50 years ago, “The public wants clean air. Yes, they want clean air — if they don’t have to go to too much trouble.”

In the smog battle a Los Angeles commuter wears an only slightly satiric gas mask on October 2, 1966.
In the smog battle a Los Angeles commuter wears an only slightly satiric gas mask on Oct. 2, 1966.
(Los Angeles Herald Examiner Photo Collection / Los Angeles Public Library)

The trouble in this moment is human-made, and it comes primarily from President Trump, who makes no secret of his dislike for just about anything Californian.

Los Angeles has gotten a fairly good handle on smog from cars, and it’s turned its attention to other sources — heavy-duty trucks and cargo ships in ports, and even pollution from the cooking emissions from L.A.’s groovy restaurant scene.

And this is the moment that Trump has slammed the brakes on nearly 70 years of bipartisan federal waivers that let the state set stricter air pollution standards — and made the state’s air cleaner and safer. Trump also stopped the state from its ambitious long-range plan to retire diesel trucks and gasoline-fueled cars. And he’s doing again what he did in his first term: reversing fuel-economy standards for cars, which could put bigger and more polluting vehicles out there on our roadways again.

Advertisement

Even in this, California leads the way: at least 10 other states have joined California’s lawsuit against the president whom Gov. Gavin Newsom unsparingly called “a wholly owned subsidiary of big polluters.”

“Smoglandia” is a great California yarn, and one with the ending still unwritten.

Los Angeles, California-1966- In the smog battle a Los Angeles commuter wears an only slightly satiric gas mask on October 2, 1966. Automotive experts show how a new smog device cuts down on the emission of car fumes, while testifying before the California Assembly. ( Los Angeles Herald Examiner Photo Collection/Los Angeles Public Library)

California

Smoglandia: We haven’t always been smoggy, but we’re built that way

Smoglandia: Tracking the distant origins of Southern California’s smog problem

Los Angeles, Calif., November 17, 1950 - Dr. A.J. Haagen-Smit, a Dutch-born chemist at Caltech, shows how smog is produced when hydrocarbons like rubber are oxidized or burned. In this demonstration the balloon exploded when ozone, an oxidizing gas, came in contact with it. Photo Credit: Bruce H. Cox / Los Angeles Times

California

Smoglandia: Smog was killing L.A., and a Caltech chemist found the murder weapon — in our garages

Smoglandia: The cause of SoCal’s smog is identified and it isn’t the factories spewing black gunk into the sky in support of the war effort.

Los Angeles, California, October 21, 1954 - WOMEN PROTEST SMOG- Wearing gas masks and carrying protest signs, Pasadena housewives calling themselves the Smog-A-Tears, parade through downtown Pasadena streets, while a newspaper photographer, left, photographs the group. Photo Credit: Times Photo

California

Smoglandia: Quandary — The smog we hate so much versus the cars we love so much

Smoglandia: SoCal officials start to fight the smog problem that begins to defines the region.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 1, 2025 -- Traffic heads north on I-405 as a new era in commuting begins for clean-air vehicles with new rules that kick solo drivers out of California carpool lanes and uncertainty over how it will impact commute times and traffic in Los Angeles on October 1, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Smoglandia: Smog checks, diamond lanes and leaf blower bans work, but a dark cloud comes from D.C.

Smoglandia: SoCal adopts smog checks, diamond lanes and leaf blower bans to curb smog

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Patt Morrison

Patt Morrison is a writer and columnist for the Los Angeles Times, where as a member of two reporting teams, she has a share of two Pulitzer Prizes. Her public broadcast programs have earned her six Emmys, her two non-fiction books were bestsellers and Pink’s, the Hollywood hot dog stand, named its veggie dog after her.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement