L.A. braces for ‘No Kings’ demonstrations, installs barriers to the 101 Freeway

A truck passes a recently installed gate at the Los Angeles Street onramp to the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles ahead of this weekend’s “No Kings” protest to prevent protesters from walking onto the freeway.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After years of demonstrators repeatedly shutting down freeway traffic around downtown Los Angeles, Caltrans has installed large metal swing gates onto freeway ramps ahead of this weekends “No Kings” protests.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol finished installing swing gates early Friday morning on Los Angeles Street ramps at downtown Los Angeles along the 101 Freeway, according to Lauren Wonder, a public information officer for Caltrans District 7.

These gates can be closed by California Highway Patrol officials when deemed necessary to restrict both vehicle and pedestrian entry to help ensure public safety, said Wonder.

Advertisement

The installation comes as Southern California prepares for another round of nationwide “No Kings” demonstrations against the Trump administration Saturday. With 41 rallies planned, turnout could rival or exceed previous protests , which have drawn millions nationwide and tens of thousands of participants in downtown Los Angeles.

Past “No Kings” protests have included crowds of up to 30,000 protestors downtown , as demonstrators rally against policies they describe as executive overreach .

The gates are supposed to allow California Highway Patrol to manually block access points to the freeway.

Advertisement

“Anytime the gates are closed is based off the situation that we’re faced with and there will be individuals there to open and close the gates,” said CHP Sgt. Daniel Keene. “This will prevent individuals from going places they don’t belong.”

In recent years, several demonstrations have expanded onto adjacent freeways, grinding traffic to a halt.

Last year, protesters clashed with law enforcement on the 101 amid protests over federal immigration enforcement.

In December 2023 , protesters opposing Israel’s war in Gaza blocked the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown for several hours, stopping traffic and prompting physical confrontations with motorists. Dozens of participants were later charged with misdemeanor offenses related to unlawful assembly and obstruction, with many ultimately placed into diversion programs requiring community service.

During the May 2020 George Floyd demonstration, protesters in downtown Los Angeles briefly shut down portions of the 101 Freeway after entering near Alameda Street, temporarily halting traffic to draw attention to the killing of Floyd and broader concerns about police brutality.

The demonstration downtown is scheduled for Saturday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at City Hall while 40 other demonstrations are expected throughout the county.