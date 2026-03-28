PETA offers reward for tips on South L.A. cat shootings

In this file photo, stray cats eat dry cat food placed on the corner of Griffith Avenue and 24th Street in South Los Angeles.

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At least three cats were found shot by a pellet gun in South L.A. over the last two months, prompting PETA to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

The cats have been shot since February, a representative from the animal nonprofit Friends of Normie Rescue told ABC7 . One cat died; another, named Albert, has developed a limp after a bullet was lodged in his spine.

Albert was found in an alley near the corner of W. 94th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to PETA. He’s now in foster care but dealing with pain, according to CBS News .

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“It’s past time that local animal control do their jobs and investigate these shootings before more cats end up injured or dead,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a news release.