1 dead after five-car crash on 10 freeway in L.A.

A five-car crash on the 10 Freeway left one dead on Sunday morning on the eastbound side near Crenshaw Boulevard.

A 30-year-old man died and three others were injured after a crash involving five vehicles on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:58 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three other men, ages 32, 26 and 24, were transported to a hospital in fair condition. Few other details were available.

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Four eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for the investigation, the CHP said. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.