Advertisement
California

1 dead after five-car crash on 10 freeway in L.A.

A five-car crash on the 10 Freeway left one dead on Sunday morning on the eastbound side near Crenshaw Boulevard.
(KTLA)
Hayley Smith.
By Hayley Smith
Staff Writer Follow

A 30-year-old man died and three others were injured after a crash involving five vehicles on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened around 4:58 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three other men, ages 32, 26 and 24, were transported to a hospital in fair condition. Few other details were available.

Advertisement

Four eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for the investigation, the CHP said. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on climate policy, technology and solutions. She previously worked on the breaking news team. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement