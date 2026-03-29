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L.A. County sheriff’s deputy dies during Baker to Vegas relay race

Runners race along a desert highway
Runners on the road last year during the annual Baker to Vegas law enforcement relay race through the Mojave Desert. A sheriff’s deputy died after a medical emergency during the race this year.
(William Liang/For The Times)
Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brittny Mejia
Staff Writer Follow
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A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after suffering a medical emergency during the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay race, the department announced early Sunday.

The San Dimas sheriff’s deputy, a 13-year veteran, was among numerous law enforcement personnel representing their agencies at the annual event when the medical emergency occurred, the department wrote in a statement on X. Despite receiving medical care, the deputy, who the department did not identify, died from their injuries.

Department officials said they were “shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss,” which is “felt across the entire LASD family.”

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“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” officials said in a statement. “We ask our community to join us in honoring our Deputy’s service and keeping his loved ones in your thoughts during this challenging time.”

For Los Angeles law enforcement, the Baker to Vegas footrace is the premier sporting event of the year. Police departments and sheriff’s stations spend months raising the thousands of dollars it takes to send each 20-runner team to the start just north of Baker and on to the finish by the Las Vegas Strip 120 miles later.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department usually sends a couple of dozen teams.

In a statement, the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A., which also participates in the race, said they were “shocked and saddened” by the death.

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“Our deepest sympathies go to the deputy’s family and to our law enforcement colleagues and fellow runners at LASD,” the office said on X.

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Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

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