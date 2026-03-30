Rollover crash with vehicle carrying infants leaves 1 person dead in Riverside

Riverside City Fire personnel on scene of a fatality crash on the 215 Freeway near Eucalyptus Avenue Sunday evening.

A vehicle carrying two infants was involved in a fatal rollover crash in riverside Sunday night, according to media reports.

The crash occurred on the northbound 215 freeway near Eucalyptus Avenue around 7:30 p.m., KABC reported.

The circumstances of what caused the crash were not immediately available, but two adults and two infants were left trapped in the wreck, NBC4 reported. One person died but it was not immediately clear if they were an adult or child, the station reported.

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The Riverside Fire Department responded to the scene and took multiple people to the hospital, including one minor to a trauma center, according to KCBS.

First-responders used the jaws of life to free the vehicle’s passengers, according to media reports.