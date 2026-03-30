Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Riverside County sheriff seizes more ballots, 125 traffic cameras are coming to L.A. and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Rollover crash with vehicle carrying infants leaves 1 person dead in Riverside

Riverside City Fire personnel on scene of a fatality crash on the 215 Freeway near Eucalyptus Avenue Sunday evening.
(OnScene.TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A vehicle carrying two infants was involved in a fatal rollover crash in riverside Sunday night, according to media reports.

The crash occurred on the northbound 215 freeway near Eucalyptus Avenue around 7:30 p.m., KABC reported.

The circumstances of what caused the crash were not immediately available, but two adults and two infants were left trapped in the wreck, NBC4 reported. One person died but it was not immediately clear if they were an adult or child, the station reported.

Advertisement

The Riverside Fire Department responded to the scene and took multiple people to the hospital, including one minor to a trauma center, according to KCBS.

First-responders used the jaws of life to free the vehicle’s passengers, according to media reports.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement