Speeders beware: 125 traffic cameras are coming to L.A., along with hefty fines. What you need to know

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By the end of the summer, 125 speed cameras will be installed on dozens of streets throughout Los Angeles, specifically on roads that are in school zones, are known street-racing corridors or where speeding has resulted in a high rate of traffic accidents.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles became the latest city to gain approval from its leaders to install the cameras throughout the city’s 15 districts, from the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro.

Installation will take place between April and July. Drivers who are photographed going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will have a 60-day grace period before they’re fined.

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The move is part of a five-year pilot program authorized by a bill signed in 2023 that was designed to combat speeding and an alarming rise in traffic deaths.

Traffic fatalities in Los Angeles declined from 2024 to 2025, but the number of deaths from accidents remains persistently high, according to a recent report by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Speed accounts for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities, according to officials.

Roadway speed cameras have been proved to reduce speeding by 31% to 82% and fatal crashes by 53% to 71%, according to LADOT.

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The statewide pilot program includes the cities of Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, Long Beach and San Francisco.

San Francisco installed more than 26,000 speed cameras in 2024 and 122,000 the following year, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Other cities began installing their cameras this year, including Oakland, which installed 18 in January. The Long Beach is set to install 18 cameras this spring, Glendale is scheduled to add nine this spring and San Jose plans to add 33 this summer.

When will the cameras go up and when will speeders be fined?

Cameras will be installed and tested between the months of April and July.

Once the cameras are operational, drivers will have a 60-day grace period before they’re fined for going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

How much is the fine?

The penalty for violating the speed limit depends on how fast the driver is going.

The fines are:



$50 for driving 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit.

$100 for driving 16 to 25 mph over the speed limit.

$200 for driving 26 mph or more over the speed limit.

$500 for driving 100 mph over the speed limit.

Where the cameras be located

At least eight or nine cameras will be in each district in Los Angeles.

Council District 1 includes core parts of northeast and northwest Los Angeles including Glassell Park, Chinatown, Echo Park and Koreatown. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



West Washington Boulevard from South New Hampshire Avenue to South Vermont Avenue.

from South New Hampshire Avenue to South Vermont Avenue. West 8th Street from South Westmoreland Avenue to South Hoover Street.

from South Westmoreland Avenue to South Hoover Street. Wilshire Boulevard from South La Fayette Park Place to South Park View Street.

from South La Fayette Park Place to South Park View Street. Venice Boulevard from South Normandie Avenue to South Catalina Street.

from South Normandie Avenue to South Catalina Street. West Olympic Boulevard from Elden Avenue to South Hoover Street.

from Elden Avenue to South Hoover Street. South Figueroa Street from West Adams Boulevard to West 23rd Street.

from West Adams Boulevard to West 23rd Street. Beverly Boulevard from Belmont Avenue to Witmer Street.

from Belmont Avenue to Witmer Street. Cypress Avenue from Cazador Street to Macon Street.

Council District 2 includes the communities of North Hollywood, Studio City, Van Nuys and Toluca Lake. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Magnolia Boulevard from Tujunga Avenue to Klump Avenue.

from Tujunga Avenue to Klump Avenue. Oxnard Street from Ethel Avenue to Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

from Ethel Avenue to Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Victory Boulevard from Mammoth Avenue to Ventura Canyon Avenue.

from Mammoth Avenue to Ventura Canyon Avenue. Laurel Canyon Boulevard from Archwood Street to Vanowen Street.

from Archwood Street to Vanowen Street. Sherman Way from North Cedar Road to Costello Avenue.

from North Cedar Road to Costello Avenue. Vanowen Street from Morse Avenue to Goodland Avenue.

from Morse Avenue to Goodland Avenue. Victory Boulevard from Ethel Avenue to Coldwater Canyon Avenue.

from Ethel Avenue to Coldwater Canyon Avenue. Coldwater Canyon Avenue from Vanowen Street to Bassett Street.

Council District 3 encompasses portions San Fernando Valley including the communities Canoga Park, Reseda, Tarzana and Woodland Hills. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Sherman Way from Calvin Avenue to Vanalden Avenue.

from Calvin Avenue to Vanalden Avenue. Vanowen Street from Hatillo Avenue to Corbin Avenue.

from Hatillo Avenue to Corbin Avenue. Reseda Boulevard from Erwin Street to Victory Boulevard.

from Erwin Street to Victory Boulevard. Victory Boulevard from Canby Avenue to the Los Angeles River.

from Canby Avenue to the Los Angeles River. Reseda Boulevard from Wyandotte Street to Valerio Street.

from Wyandotte Street to Valerio Street. Winnetka Avenue from Arminta Street to Strathern Street.

from Arminta Street to Strathern Street. Ventura Boulevard from Winnetka Avenue to Chalk Hill.

from Winnetka Avenue to Chalk Hill. Victory Boulevard from Belmar Aenue to Tampa Avenue.

Council District 4 stretches from the San Fernando Valley to the Santa Monica Mountains covering the communities of Hancock Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Feliz and Sherman Oaks. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



White Oak Avenue from Margate Street to Ventura Boulevard.

from Margate Street to Ventura Boulevard. Fountain Avenue from North Hoover Street to Hyperion Avenue.

from North Hoover Street to Hyperion Avenue. Burbank Boulevard from Kester Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard.

from Kester Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard. Victory Boulevard from Newcastle Avenue to Los Angeles River.

from Newcastle Avenue to Los Angeles River. Sherman Way from Lindley Avenue to Zelzah Avenue.

from Lindley Avenue to Zelzah Avenue. North Western Avenue from Franklin Avenue to Los Feliz Boulevard.

from Franklin Avenue to Los Feliz Boulevard. North Highland Avenue from Franklin Place to Camrose Drive.

from Franklin Place to Camrose Drive. Franklin Avenue from Cheremoya Avenue to Tamarind Avenue.

from Cheremoya Avenue to Tamarind Avenue. Hollywood Boulevard from North Vista Street to Camino Palmero Street.

Council District 5 covers the Westside, including the communities of Bel-Air, Westwood and Century City. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



West Olympic Boulevard from Greenfield Avenue to the 405 Freeway.

from Greenfield Avenue to the 405 Freeway. North Fairfax Avenue from Clinton Street to Waring Avenue.

from Clinton Street to Waring Avenue. South La Cienega Boulevard from West Pico Boulevard to West Olympic Boulevard.

from West Pico Boulevard to West Olympic Boulevard. Melrose Avenue from North Hayworth Avenue to North Orange Grove Avenue.

from North Hayworth Avenue to North Orange Grove Avenue. West Olympic Boulevard from Alvira Street to Ste a rns Drive.

from Alvira Street to Ste rns Drive. South La Cienega Boulevard from West 18th Street to Horner Street.

from West 18th Street to Horner Street. North La Brea Avenue from West 1st Street to Beverly Boulevard.

from West 1st Street to Beverly Boulevard. West Olympic Boulevard from South La Brea Avenue to South Sycamore Avenue.

Council District 6 covers the neighborhoods of Lake Balboa, Panorama City, Sun Valley and Van Nuys. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Woodman Avenue from Terra Bella Street to Nordhoff Street.

from Terra Bella Street to Nordhoff Street. Vanowen Street from Firmament Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard.

from Firmament Avenue to Sepulveda Boulevard. Woodman Avenue from Roscoe Boulevard to Strathern Street.

from Roscoe Boulevard to Strathern Street. Balboa Boulevard from Orange Line Busway to Archwood Street.

from Orange Line Busway to Archwood Street. Sepulveda Boulevard from Stagg Street to Saticoy Street.

from Stagg Street to Saticoy Street. Nordhoff Street from Pacoima Wash to Cedros Avenue.

from Pacoima Wash to Cedros Avenue. Victory Boulevard from Louise Avenue to High Tech Los Angeles East Driveway.

from Louise Avenue to High Tech Los Angeles East Driveway. Sherman Way from Kester Avenue to Sherman Cir (midblock).

from Kester Avenue to Sherman Cir (midblock). Victory Boulevard from Kester Avenue to Cedros Avenue.

Council District 7 includes the communities of Pacoima, Mission Hills, Sylmar and La Tuna Canyon. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Van Nuys Boulevard from Herrick Avenue to De Foe Avenue.

from Herrick Avenue to De Foe Avenue. Polk Street from Glenoaks Boulevard to Fellows Avenue (midblock).

from Glenoaks Boulevard to Fellows Avenue (midblock). Foothill Boulevard from Newhome Avenue to Sherman Grove Avenue.

from Newhome Avenue to Sherman Grove Avenue. Nordhoff Street from Noble Avenue to Pacoima Wash.

from Noble Avenue to Pacoima Wash. Laurel Canyon Boulevard from Wolfskill Street to Pacoima Wash.

from Wolfskill Street to Pacoima Wash. Sepulveda Boulevard from Tupper Street to Plummer Street.

from Tupper Street to Plummer Street. Laurel Canyon Boulevard from Pinney Street to Hoyt Street.

from Pinney Street to Hoyt Street. Van Nuys Boulevard from the 5 Freeway to Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Council District 8 covers the communities of Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, Jefferson Square Park and West Adams. The cameras in this district be on the following streets:



South Figueroa Street from West 68th Street to West Gage Avenue.

from West 68th Street to West Gage Avenue. South Normandie Avenue from West 62nd Street to West 64th Street.

from West 62nd Street to West 64th Street. South Western Avenue from West 55th Street to West 53rd Street.

from West 55th Street to West 53rd Street. West Gage Avenue from South Halldale Avenue to Raymond Avenue.

from South Halldale Avenue to Raymond Avenue. West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from South Hobart Boulevard to South Saint Andrews Place.

from South Hobart Boulevard to South Saint Andrews Place. West Florence Avenue from South Van Ness Avenue to Haas Avenue.

from South Van Ness Avenue to Haas Avenue. South Figueroa Street from West Manchester Avenue to West 85th Street.

from West Manchester Avenue to West 85th Street. West Florence Avenue from South Vermont Avenue to South Hoover Street.

from South Vermont Avenue to South Hoover Street. South Vermont Avenue from West Florence Avenue to West 71st Street.

Council District 9 encompasses the western section of downtown Los Angeles. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



East Vernon Avenue from Wadsworth Avenue to McKinley Avenue.

from Wadsworth Avenue to McKinley Avenue. West Gage Avenue from South Hoover Street to South Figueroa Street.

from South Hoover Street to South Figueroa Street. South Figueroa Street from West Gage Avenue to West 62nd Street.

from West Gage Avenue to West 62nd Street. West Slauson Avenue from Brentwood Street to Inskeep Avenue (midblock).

from Brentwood Street to Inskeep Avenue (midblock). West Slauson Avenue from South Budlong Avenue to Menlo Avenue.

from South Budlong Avenue to Menlo Avenue. South Central Avenue from East 92nd Avenue to East 91st Street.

from East 92nd Avenue to East 91st Street. South Vermont Avenue from West 58th Place to West 57th Street.

from West 58th Place to West 57th Street. Avalon Boulevard from East 77th Street to East 74th Street.

from East 77th Street to East 74th Street. East Manchester Avenue from Wadsworth Avenue to South Central Avenue.

Council District 10 covers portions of the Westside, including Koreatown, Mid-City, Palms and South Robertson. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



South West Avenue from West 24th Street to West Adams Boulevard.

from West 24th Street to West Adams Boulevard. West 6th Street from South Berendo Street to South Vermont Avenue.

from South Berendo Street to South Vermont Avenue. South La Cienega Boulevard from Sawyer Street to West 18th Street.

from Sawyer Street to West 18th Street. South La Brea Avenue from Veronica Street to Coliseum Street.

from Veronica Street to Coliseum Street. South La Cienega Boulevard from Coliseum Street to Bowesfield Street.

from Coliseum Street to Bowesfield Street. West Olympic Boulevard from Irolo Street to Fedora Street.

from Irolo Street to Fedora Street. Arlington Avenue from West Adams Street to West 18th Street.

from West Adams Street to West 18th Street. West Washington Boulevard from 3rd Avenue to South Van Ness Avenue.

from 3rd Avenue to South Van Ness Avenue. West Jefferson Boulevard from Crenshaw Boulevard to South Bronson Avenue.

Council District 11 includes neighborhoods near the shore, such as Venice, Mar Vista, Marina del Rey and Playa Vista. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Washington Boulevard from Marrt Street to Thatcher Avenue.

from Marrt Street to Thatcher Avenue. South Barrington Avenue from Ohio Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard.

from Ohio Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard. Venice Boulevard from Pisani Place to Lincoln Boulevard.

from Pisani Place to Lincoln Boulevard. National Boulevard from Webster Middle School driveway to the 405 Freeway.

from Webster Middle School driveway to the 405 Freeway. Vista Del Mar from Culver Boulevard to city limit.

from Culver Boulevard to city limit. South Slauson Avenue from Culver Boulevard to Braddock Drive.

from Culver Boulevard to Braddock Drive. La Tijera Boulevard from West Manchester Avenue to West 47th Street.

from West Manchester Avenue to West 47th Street. Mulholland Drive from Corda Drive to Calvena Drive.

Council District 12 covers the northwest portion of the San Fernando Valley ,which includes the neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Granada Hills, Northridge and Porter Ranch. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



Reseda Boulevard from Kinzie Street to Superior Street.

from Kinzie Street to Superior Street. Nordhoff Street from Geyser Avenue to Yoland Avenue.

from Geyser Avenue to Yoland Avenue. Nordhoff Street from Petit Avenue to Gothic Avenue.

from Petit Avenue to Gothic Avenue. Balboa Boulevard from Tulsa Street to the 118 Freeway.

from Tulsa Street to the 118 Freeway. Tampa Avenue from Merridy Street to Lassen Street.

from Merridy Street to Lassen Street. Balboa Boulevard from Plummer Street to Lassen Street.

from Plummer Street to Lassen Street. Valley Circle Boulevard from Victory Boulevard to Highlander Road.

from Victory Boulevard to Highlander Road. Sesnon Boulevard from Reseda Boulevard to High Glen Way.

Council District 13 represents the communities directly northwest of Dodger Stadium including Silver Lake, Echo Park, Elysian Valley and Atwater Village. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



West Sunset Boulevard from North Bronson Avenue to the 101 Freeway.

from North Bronson Avenue to the 101 Freeway. West 3rd Street from South Virgil Avenue to South Commonwealth Avenue.

from South Virgil Avenue to South Commonwealth Avenue. West Sunset Boulevard from North Sycamore Avenue to North McCadden Place.

from North Sycamore Avenue to North McCadden Place. West Sunset Boulevard from Rosemont Avenue to North Alvarado Street.

from Rosemont Avenue to North Alvarado Street. North Highland Avenue from West Sunset Boulevard to Hollywood Boulevard.

from West Sunset Boulevard to Hollywood Boulevard. North Vermont Avenue from Melrose Avenue to Marathon Street.

from Melrose Avenue to Marathon Street. Santa Monica Boulevard from North Hobart Boulevard to North Normandie Avenue.

from North Hobart Boulevard to North Normandie Avenue. Riverside Drive from Riverside Ter to Allesandro Street.

Council District 14 includes parts of Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:



West 7th Street from South Flower Street to South Grand Avenue.

from South Flower Street to South Grand Avenue. South San Pedro Street from East 17th Street to East 15th Street.

from East 17th Street to East 15th Street. South Soto Street from East 6th Street to to East 4th Street.

from East 6th Street to to East 4th Street. South San Pedro Street from East 6th Street to Winston Street.

from East 6th Street to Winston Street. Marengo Street from North Mission Road to Lord Street.

from North Mission Road to Lord Street. East 4th Street from South Mott Avenue to South Evergreen Avenue.

from South Mott Avenue to South Evergreen Avenue. East 4th Street from South Pecan Street to South Boyle Avenue.

from South Pecan Street to South Boyle Avenue. Huntington Drive from Topaz Street to Monterey Road.

Council District 15 includes the Harbor Gateway communities of San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor City and Watts. The cameras in this district will be on the following streets:

