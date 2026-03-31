Video shows man enter police vehicle before being found dead days later

A surveillance camera image of Eric Valencia leaving the Azusa Police Department station and getting into an unlocked patrol SUV on March 23.

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Video released by the Azusa Police Department shows the moment a man, who was later found dead, was freed from custody and entered a patrol vehicle.

Eric Valencia, 37, had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment on March 20 and held over the weekend before being released on March 23, said Azusa Police Chief Rocky Wenrick at a news conference.

In video released by the department Monday, Valencia is shown exiting the police station, walking to the front of the station and getting into the back of an SUV and shutting the door behind him.

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“Mr. Valencia was released from custody with no apparent signs of distress,” Wenrick said during the conference, according to KABC. “Surveillance video shows Mr. Valencia unlawfully entering the rear seat area of patrol unit 37.”

Valencia was initially pulled over for driving without headlights on and police suspected he was under the influence based on signs of watery, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol in the car, Wenrick told Fox during an interview.

Valencia had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit during his arrest, Wenrick said.

Valencia was freed on March 23 and given his property, cellphone and food, according to Wenrick. His body was found inside the unlocked SUV three days later when Wenrick told the fleet maintenance crew to take the patrol cars to get washed.

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Valencia’s cellphone was found in working order and he never called 911 for help, according to Wenrick.

“We’re gonna do our best in the investigation to figure out why Mr. Valencia walked out and got in the vehicle,” Wenrick said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to provide closure to the family and for our own sake of knowing why that decision was made and why he did what he did.”