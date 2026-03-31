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Indecent exposure case at Whole Foods in Valencia under investigation

A bearded man wearing a denim shirt, jeans and sneakers
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man accused of approaching a woman inside a Whole Foods store in Valencia and committing a lewd act.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
Los Angeles Times intern Cierra Morgan
By Cierra Morgan
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What began as a routine day of shopping in Valencia quickly turned into a disturbing encounter that has prompted a law enforcement investigation.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station is searching for a man accused of approaching a woman inside a Whole Foods store on Valencia Boulevard on March 23, between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and committing a lewd act, disappearing before authorities could be alerted.

The suspect approached the woman unprovoked while she was inside the store shopping. Surveillance footage shows the man exposing himself and making unwanted physical contact with the woman while she is squatting and looking at items on a shelf, authorities said.

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A spokesperson from Whole Foods told The Times in a statement: “We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred at our Valencia store on March 23. The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority.”

The store has provided all requested information to law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Department in its investigation, the Whole Foods spokesperson said.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man in his 30s with black hair and brown eyes, about 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. During the incident, he was wearing a denim shirt and jeans.

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Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of similar incidents nearby and that an investigation is underway.

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Cierra Morgan

Cierra Morgan is an intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering breaking news. Originally from Queens, N.Y., she recently graduated from USC with a dual degree in journalism and health and human sciences. Previously she covered a wide range of topics including politics and healthcare policies, focusing on childhood cancer advocacy. Her work focuses on bringing attention to underserved communities. Outside of journalism she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and trying out a new book.

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